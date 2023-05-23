Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer and putting on a fresh pair of sheets or changing out your duvet cover can instantly transform your bedroom for the new season. For the first time ever, beloved luxury bedding brand Parachute is hosting a Memorial Day Sale with huge discounts on tons of linens, loungewear, and home items.

Until Monday, May 29, Parachute's bedding essentials are on sale for over 60% off.

Shop the Parachute Sale

Now is the perfect time to dress up your bed and swap out your sheets for a summer refresh. Expertly crafted, Parachute's premium quality bedding never goes out of style. Parachute rarely ever holds sales, so we suggest you hurry as these Memorial Day deals are way too good to miss.

Parachute also has more home goods beyond its bedding and bath collections, and the Memorial Day Sale features steep markdowns on robes, rugs, and even home decor. To help you upgrade your bedroom this summer, we've picked out the best bedsheets, duvet covers, and sham sets on sale for as low as $20.

Parachute Organic Textured Duvet Cover Set Parachute Parachute Organic Textured Duvet Cover Set This duvet set looks as good as it feels because it's made from fluffy organic cotton and features a subtle, liveable basketweave that’s designed for effortless layering. It's offered in two colors and is perfect for any dorm room or apartment. $309 $148 Shop Now

Linen Sham Set Parachute Linen Sham Set Finish your bed with this set of two decorative shams that are washed for a perfectly lived-in feel from night one. $89 $61 Shop Now

Sunset Bath Rug Parachute Sunset Bath Rug Add a subtle design and pattern to your bathroom with this bath rug made from Turkish Cotton. $59 $28 Shop Now

