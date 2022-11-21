Winter is almost here, which means we're swapping out our lightweight quilts for snuggly duvets and our cloud slides for fluffy slippers. This week's Black Friday sales are officially here, giving you the perfect opportunity to prepare your bedroom for the new season. Right now, internet-loved home brand Parachute is offering 20% off its entire website, from bedding and robes to furniture and decor.

Shop 20% Off Parachute

If you're looking to finally treat yourself (or someone on your gift shopping list) to some high-quality bed linens, now is the time. You can deck out your bed with the most comfortable pure down duvet, buttery-soft Turkish cotton sheets, and cozy sweater-knitted throw blankets for less during Parachute's Black Friday Sale. With the Black Friday discount also applying to lounge essentials such as shearling slippers and cloud cotton bathrobes, your favorite homebody is sure to appreciate a gift from Parachute this year.

Now through Monday, November 28, you can take 20% off Parachute's best-selling sheets, towels, furniture, gifts, and more. Below, we've rounded up ten of our favorite products to shop during Parachute's Black Friday event — while they're still in stock.

Organic Cotton Venice Set Parachute Organic Cotton Venice Set Sink into naturally soft sheets with Parachute's organic cotton set. Shoppers describe the set as "truly the softest" and "the best sheets and comforter I have ever had." Designed without a top sheet, it has a super-soft duvet cover, pillowcase, and fitted sheet to upgrade your bed. You can also add a top sheet to your set for a little extra. $359 $287 Buy Now

Horizon Bed Frame Parachute Horizon Bed Frame Your bedroom will feel like an oasis with this padded bed frame, complete with an elegant arched headboard. STARTING AT $2,400 STARTING AT $1,920 Shop Now

Cloud Cotton Robe Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe Soft and fluffy while still lightweight, this gauzy cotton robe comes in a wide range of soothing elemental tones from bone white to cobalt blue. $109 $87 Shop Now

Classic Starter Bathroom Bundle Parachute Classic Starter Bathroom Bundle Treat your whole family to a bundle of Parachute's luxurious, ridiculously soft towels. This starter set comes with four bath towels, four hand towels, four washcloths and one tub mat. $391 $369 Buy Now

Suede Shearling Clogs Parachute Suede Shearling Clogs Shearling slippers are a great gift for anyone on your list, but these clogs are so cozy we might just keep them for ourselves. $99 $79 Shop Now

