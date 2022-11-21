Shopping

Parachute's Black Friday Sale Includes Tons of Deals on Bedding and Cozy Gifts — Here's What to Shop

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Parachute Black Friday sale
Parachute

Winter is almost here, which means we're swapping out our lightweight quilts for snuggly duvets and our cloud slides for fluffy slippers. This week's Black Friday sales are officially here, giving you the perfect opportunity to prepare your bedroom for the new season. Right now, internet-loved home brand Parachute is offering 20% off its entire website, from bedding and robes to furniture and decor.

Shop 20% Off Parachute

If you're looking to finally treat yourself (or someone on your gift shopping list) to some high-quality bed linens, now is the time. You can deck out your bed with the most comfortable pure down duvet, buttery-soft Turkish cotton sheets, and cozy sweater-knitted throw blankets for less during Parachute's Black Friday Sale. With the Black Friday discount also applying to lounge essentials such as shearling slippers and cloud cotton bathrobes, your favorite homebody is sure to appreciate a gift from Parachute this year. 

Now through Monday, November 28, you can take 20% off Parachute's best-selling sheets, towels, furniture, gifts, and more. Below, we've rounded up ten of our favorite products to shop during Parachute's Black Friday event — while they're still in stock.

Linen Duvet Cover
Parachute Linen Duvet Cover
Parachute
Linen Duvet Cover

Made from the softest linen for a perfectly lived-in feel, this cover feels as good as it looks. 

$320$256
Organic Cotton Venice Set
Parachute Organic Cotton Venice Set
Parachute
Organic Cotton Venice Set

Sink into naturally soft sheets with Parachute's organic cotton set. Shoppers describe the set as "truly the softest" and "the best sheets and comforter I have ever had." Designed without a top sheet, it has a super-soft duvet cover, pillowcase, and fitted sheet to upgrade your bed. You can also add a top sheet to your set for a little extra. 

$359$287
Classic Turkish Cotton Towels
Classic Turkish Cotton Towels
Parachute
Classic Turkish Cotton Towels

Odds are, your collection of towels could use a refresh. Upgrade to luxe Turkish cotton for the ultimate at-home spa experience.

$122$154
Linen Box Quilt
Linen Box Quilt
Parachute
Linen Box Quilt

Cozy up in this fluffy quilt from Parachute, which is the perfect addition to any bed setup.

$289$231
Horizon Bed Frame
Horizon Bed Frame
Parachute
Horizon Bed Frame

Your bedroom will feel like an oasis with this padded bed frame, complete with an elegant arched headboard.

STARTING AT $2,400STARTING AT $1,920
Cloud Cotton Robe
Cloud Cotton Robe
Parachute
Cloud Cotton Robe

Soft and fluffy while still lightweight, this gauzy cotton robe comes in a wide range of soothing elemental tones from bone white to cobalt blue. 

$109$87
Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover Set
Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover Set
Parachute
Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover Set

Made in Portugal from 100% brushed cotton, this bedding set includes two shams and a duvet cover.

$299$239
Down Duvet Insert
Down Duvet Insert
Parachute
Down Duvet Insert

Filled with decadently fluffy, temperature-regulating goose down, this duvet insert will transform your bed into a cloud-like paradise.

$439$351
Canyon Bed Frame with Footboard
Parachute Canyon Bed Frame with Footboard
Parachute
Canyon Bed Frame with Footboard

Pair this bed frame and footboard combo with your new mattress to really amplify your bedroom upgrade.

$3,000$2,400
Classic Starter Bathroom Bundle
Parachute Classic Starter Bathroom Bundle
Parachute
Classic Starter Bathroom Bundle

Treat your whole family to a bundle of Parachute's luxurious, ridiculously soft towels. This starter set comes with four bath towels, four hand towels, four washcloths and one tub mat. 

$391$369
Suede Shearling Clogs
Suede Shearling Clogs
Parachute
Suede Shearling Clogs

Shearling slippers are a great gift for anyone on your list, but these clogs are so cozy we might just keep them for ourselves.

$99$79
Bluff Stacked Nightstand
Bluff Stacked Nightstand
Parachute
Bluff Stacked Nightstand

A blend of modern design and rustic natural wood, this stacked nightstand instantly elevates any space.

$649$519
Oversized Rib Knit Throw
Oversized Rib Knit Throw
Parachute
Oversized Rib Knit Throw

This sweater-knit throw blanket is the ultimate cozy gift, made from 100% Turkish cotton.

$79$99

