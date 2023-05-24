Shopping

Parachute's Memorial Day Sale Is Here: Save 20% On Summer-Ready Bedding Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer and putting on a fresh pair of sheets or changing out your duvet cover can instantly transform your bedroom for the new season. If you're looking to transform your bedroom ahead of the new season, Parachute just kicked off its Memorial Day sale offering deals on everything from linen sheets and duvet inserts to mattresses and more dreamlike essentials. 

Now through Monday, May 29, you can get 20% off sitewide at Parachate for Memorial Day. The cult-favorite bedding brand only has two sales a year, making this Memorial Day event a rare opportunity to save on Parachute's most popular products just in time for a summer refresh

Expertly crafted from top-tier materials, Parachute's premium quality bedding never goes out of style. Beyond bedding, Parachute has been expanding into every room of the house with its rugs, furniture, and home decor. To help you upgrade your bedroom this summer, we've picked out the best deals from Parachute's Memorial Day sale to save on supremely soft and luxurious bedsheets, duvet covers, and sham sets. 

Parachute Organic Textured Duvet Cover Set
Organic Textured Duvet Cover Set
Parachute
Parachute Organic Textured Duvet Cover Set

This duvet set looks as good as it feels because it's made from fluffy organic cotton and features a subtle, liveable basketweave that’s designed for effortless layering. It's offered in two colors and is perfect for any dorm room or apartment.

$309$148
Linen Duvet Cover
Parachute Linen Duvet Cover
Parachute
Linen Duvet Cover

Made from the softest linen for a perfectly lived-in feel, this cover feels as good as it looks. 

$320$218
Percale Fitted Sheet
Percale Fitted Sheet
Parachute
Percale Fitted Sheet

Made with 100% Egyptian Cotton, these Parachute fitted sheet is comfortable and durable.

$90$62
Linen Sham Set
Linen Sham Set
Parachute
Linen Sham Set

Finish your bed with this set of two decorative shams that are washed for a perfectly lived-in feel from night one.

$89$61
Percale Duvet Cover
Percale Duvet Cover
Parachute
Percale Duvet Cover

Parachute's percale sheets are lightweight and durable with a crisp finish that only gets better with time.

$190$130
Cloud Cotton Quilt
Parachute Cloud Cotton Quilt
Parachute
Cloud Cotton Quilt

Burrow underneath this lofty, airy bedding essential, made of the finest 100% long-staple Turkish cotton and overstuffed for warmth.

$289$185
Women's Linen Pant
Women's Linen Pant
Parachute
Women's Linen Pant

Loungewear turned sleepwear, you can wear these linen pants all day from day to night.

$74$42
Linen House Dress
Linen House Dress
Parachute
Linen House Dress

A caftan-inspired house dress that will provide you with all-day comfort on summer days.

$129$50
Sunset Bath Rug
Sunset Bath Rug
Parachute
Sunset Bath Rug

Add a subtle design and pattern to your bathroom with this bath rug made from Turkish Cotton.

$59$28

