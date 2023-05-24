Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer and putting on a fresh pair of sheets or changing out your duvet cover can instantly transform your bedroom for the new season. If you're looking to transform your bedroom ahead of the new season, Parachute just kicked off its Memorial Day sale offering deals on everything from linen sheets and duvet inserts to mattresses and more dreamlike essentials.

Shop the Parachute Sale

Now through Monday, May 29, you can get 20% off sitewide at Parachate for Memorial Day. The cult-favorite bedding brand only has two sales a year, making this Memorial Day event a rare opportunity to save on Parachute's most popular products just in time for a summer refresh.

Expertly crafted from top-tier materials, Parachute's premium quality bedding never goes out of style. Beyond bedding, Parachute has been expanding into every room of the house with its rugs, furniture, and home decor. To help you upgrade your bedroom this summer, we've picked out the best deals from Parachute's Memorial Day sale to save on supremely soft and luxurious bedsheets, duvet covers, and sham sets.

Parachute Organic Textured Duvet Cover Set Parachute Parachute Organic Textured Duvet Cover Set This duvet set looks as good as it feels because it's made from fluffy organic cotton and features a subtle, liveable basketweave that’s designed for effortless layering. It's offered in two colors and is perfect for any dorm room or apartment. $309 $148 Shop Now

Linen Sham Set Parachute Linen Sham Set Finish your bed with this set of two decorative shams that are washed for a perfectly lived-in feel from night one. $89 $61 Shop Now

Sunset Bath Rug Parachute Sunset Bath Rug Add a subtle design and pattern to your bathroom with this bath rug made from Turkish Cotton. $59 $28 Shop Now

