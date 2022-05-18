Memorial Day deals have officially arrived at Amazon. Let's be real: the retailer is a hub for great deals year-round. But now that we're finally into the season of warmer weather and more outdoor festivities, Amazon is blooming with outdoor deals on everything from trending patio furniture pieces, garden tools and a number of other patio staples.

Through the Amazon Outlet, shoppers can score major savings on products from top-rated brands like Christopher Knight Home, West Bay, Moorehead, Fatboy, Craftsman, Fire Sense and more — with deals up to 60% off.

As with most great things though, these furniture sale discounts are only available for a limited-time — with many of these finds expected to sell out fast (if not already).

To help you get a jumpstart on Amazon's Memorial Day savings, the ET team has rounded up a few of the very best Amazon furniture deals on outdoor staples that are available to shop now. Standout items include a patio gazebo, ceramic flower pant pots and even a Fire Sense copper fire pit that's now 64% off.

Below, browse through ET's picks for the best patio and garden deals that are available to shop now at Amazon. Looking to revive your backyard this summer? Outdoor hosting season is just around the corner. Shop the best deals on outdoor furniture for summer 2022, and check out Amazon's most functional storage furniture for small spaces.

SuperHandy Electric Tiller-Cultivator Amazon SuperHandy Electric Tiller-Cultivator Tilling over your land doesn't have to be a pain thanks to this SuperHandy Electric Tiller-Cultivator — not only is it eco-friendly, it's also $20 off right now, too. $200 $180 Buy Now

Ohuhu Bamboo Plant Stand Amazon Ohuhu Bamboo Plant Stand Give your potted plants a new home for the summer by proudly displaying them with this tiered outdoor/indoor plant stand that can hold up to 11 pots. Be sure to clip the coupon for the discount. $50 $35 WITH COUPON Buy Now

