Patrick Starrr has launched his first clothing collection! The social media star has teamed up with curvy fashion retailer, Fashion to Figure, to create a 10-piece line of show-stopping styles that don't hold back in sparkle, shine and fun.

Just like Starrr's signature style, his Life's a Party collection features stunning dresses, tops and jumpsuits in statement-making sequins and luxe fabrics offered in a variety of bright and bold hues. Each piece is offered in sizes 12 to 28, and prices range from $100 to $300. The gorgeous, head-turning collection is perfect for a special occasion and for the holidays. (It'll be here before you know it!)

"This collaboration is a passion project for me as I work to open up doors and encourage inclusivity for all body shapes and sizes, skin types, ethnicities, gender and sexual orientations to be accepted and represented equally. This collection celebrates feeling fabulous, confident, and highlighting our differences rather than blending in. I can't wait for others like me to feel like there is a place for them in fashion," Starrr told Fashion to Figure.

See the Patrick Starrr x Fashion to Figure collection and shop ET Style's top picks below.

