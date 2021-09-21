Fashion

Patrick Starrr Launches First Clothing Collection at Fashion to Figure

By ETonine Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
patrick starrr x fashion to figure
Fashion to Figure

Patrick Starrr has launched his first clothing collection! The social media star has teamed up with curvy fashion retailer, Fashion to Figure, to create a 10-piece line of show-stopping styles that don't hold back in sparkle, shine and fun. 

Just like Starrr's signature style, his Life's a Party collection features stunning dresses, tops and jumpsuits in statement-making sequins and luxe fabrics offered in a variety of bright and bold hues. Each piece is offered in sizes 12 to 28, and prices range from $100 to $300. The gorgeous, head-turning collection is perfect for a special occasion and for the holidays. (It'll be here before you know it!)

"This collaboration is a passion project for me as I work to open up doors and encourage inclusivity for all body shapes and sizes, skin types, ethnicities, gender and sexual orientations to be accepted and represented equally. This collection celebrates feeling fabulous, confident, and highlighting our differences rather than blending in. I can't wait for others like me to feel like there is a place for them in fashion," Starrr told Fashion to Figure. 

See the Patrick Starrr x Fashion to Figure collection and shop ET Style's top picks below.

Make 'Em Shook Faux-Leather Blazer Dress
Make 'Em Shook Faux-Leather Blazer Dress
Fashion to Figure
Make 'Em Shook Faux-Leather Blazer Dress
This faux leather pink blazer dress is giving us Barbie vibes. 
$130
Periodt! Twist Front Sequin Top & The Turn Up High-Rise Sequin Front Denim Trousers
Periodt! Twist Front Sequin Top & The Turn Up High-Rise Sequin Front Denim Trousers
Fashion to Figure
Periodt! Twist Front Sequin Top & The Turn Up High-Rise Sequin Front Denim Trousers
Pair the front-twist sequin top with balloon sleeves over the sequin-embellished jean. 
TOP: $100
PANT: $250
The Glow Up Sequin Flare Dress
The Glow Up Sequin Flare Dress
Fashion to Figure
The Glow Up Sequin Flare Dress
Have you ever seen a more perfect dress? We love everything about it -- the rich purple shade, sequins, waist tie, wrap silhouette and flouncy skirt. 
$250
You Could Neva Tie Neck Jumpsuit
You Could Neva Tie Neck Jumpsuit
Fashion to Figure
You Could Neva Tie Neck Jumpsuit
This emerald satin jumpsuit means business! Style it with silver-tone accessories. 
$150
Showing Up Showing Out Colorblock Jumpsuit
Showing Up Showing Out Colorblock Jumpsuit
Fashion to Figure
Showing Up Showing Out Colorblock Jumpsuit
We love a color-block moment, and this red-and-pink jumpsuit is stunning. 
$150

RELATED CONTENT:

9 Plus-Size and Size-Inclusive Clothing Brands to Shop Now

The 13 Best Homecoming Dresses of 2021

Best Reusable Face Masks With Nose Wires to Shop Now

Kate Spade Crossbody Bags Are On Sale Today -- Shop the Style

Kylie Jenner & Bella Hadid Wear Surprisingly Affordable Swimsuits

The Best Puffer Jackets to Shop Now

Best Online Sales To Shop This Weekend