Peloton Black Friday Deals Are Live: Save Up to $500 on Bikes and Accessories Starting at $15

Peloton Black Friday Deals 2023
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:53 AM PST, November 14, 2023

Save up to 50% on a brand-new Peloton and score plenty of Black Friday deals on dumbbells, cycling shoes and more.

Black Friday itself might not be until November 24, but early deals are launching everywhere you look. As colder weather pushes our workouts indoors, Peloton bikes are perfect for staying active from the comfort of your own home. This year's  Peloton Black Friday deals have started with Amazon slashing prices on new Peloton Bike and Bike Plus models as well as accessories. Right now, you can save up to $500 on Pelotons at the lowest prices we've seen.

Peloton Bike+

Peloton Bike+
Peloton Bike+

Peloton Bike+ features a larger, brighter, anti-reflective display for sharper, more immersive viewing from any angle. The rear and front-facing speakers create studio quality sound. Additionally, this bike feautres an Auto Resistance knob that can automatically adjust your resistance to follow the instructors’ cues.

$2,495 $1,995

Original Peloton Bike

Original Peloton Bike
Original Peloton Bike

Take your at-home workouts to the next level with a Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes. 

$1,445 $1,095

If there's one thing we've learned about fitness in the last few years, it's that you don't always need to leave home to get a quality workout. Stationary bikes have since skyrocketed in popularity as a top choice for at-home workouts, and Peloton bikes are leading the charge thanks to their compact size and variety of motivational online classes.

Peloton is one of the world's most popular and immersive stationary bikes. It has a 21.5-inch display and rear-facing speakers that let you take classes and get the most out of your workouts. Needing only a 4-by-2-foot space, the Peloton Bike fits well in small spaces. With a Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly), you'll get unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content on both your new Bike and through the Peloton App. 

Along with the bikes, Peloton shoes, weights, the Peloton Guide and more accessories are up to 51% off at Amazon's Black Friday sale. Ahead, check out all the best Amazon Black Friday deals on Peloton accessories available now.

Peloton Black Friday Deals

Peloton Cycling Shoes for Bike and Bike+

Peloton Cycling Shoes for Bike and Bike+
Peloton Cycling Shoes for Bike and Bike+

Designed specifically for the Peloton bike, these cleats allow you to easily clip in and out of your bike while making your rides as comfortable as possible.

$125 $88

Peloton Altos Cycling Shoes for Bike and Bike+

Peloton Altos Cycling Shoes for Bike and Bike+
Peloton Altos Cycling Shoes for Bike and Bike+

Step up your spin class with your own bike cleats from Peloton. The custom clip-in shoe enables you to peddle faster for a better workout. 

$145 $102

Peloton Guide

Peloton Guide
Peloton Guide

Get the most out of your Peloton workouts with this interactive strength-training device that helps correct your form.

$195 $95

Oversized Bike Seat for Peloton Bike & Bike+

Oversized Bike Seat for Peloton Bike & Bike+
Oversized Bike Seat for Peloton Bike & Bike+

The bicycle saddle replacement is designed with non-slip and breathable texture to make your Indoor stationary exercise bike ride more easy and comfortable.

$50 $34

Peloton Bike Mat

Peloton Bike Mat
Peloton Bike Mat

Prolong the life of your Peloton while protecting your floors from sweat and scuff marks with this bike mat.

$75 $45

Peloton Dumbbells

Peloton Dumbbells
Peloton Dumbbells

Made from cast iron with a premium urethane coating and nonslip grip, use these dumbbells to tone your arms during your ride for a full-body workout.

$55 $39

Peloton Light Weights

Peloton Light Weights
Peloton Light Weights

Ease your way up to dumbbells with 1, 2, or 3-pound Peloton weights.

$25 $15

Peloton Yoga Block

Peloton Yoga Block
Peloton Yoga Block

Get 50% off a pair of Peloton yoga blocks. These Peloton accessories can help safely modify poses to suit your level of flexibility or to hold a pose longer without strain.

$30 $15

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

