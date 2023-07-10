Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying dialed up the romance with a once-in-a-lifetime performance on his wedding day. The 31-year-old baritone tied the knot with Mark Manio over the weekend and marked the occasion with an original song.

In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, Hoying grabs the mic for an intimate performance of "Four" -- which he wrote for his new husband. Manio looks on proudly, becoming emotional from his seat on the dance floor.

"Four words changed the rest of my life," he sings in the sweet clip. "You said, 'Baby, I love you.' / In that way that you do. / Well, fast forward four years and I've got four words for you, too. / Can I marry you?"

Hoying steps out to join Manio on the floor as he continues singing.

"One day when our hair is turning gray / And we're too weak to find the strength to say / Those three words / Well you know I'll find a way," he croons. "Cause I love you / And I'll love you til my dying day."

Through tears, the couple shares a kiss as Hoying concludes his performance.

"Well I think it's time for those four words / So don't mind if I do," he continues. "Can I marry you?"

The pair, clad in beautiful off-white tuxedos for the occasion, share one more passionate kiss as their guests cheer in the background. See the heartfelt moment below.

"Easily the best day of our lives," Hoying captioned the post.

The happy couple shared news of their marriage with People following a lavish black tie ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara, California.

"I feel like all of our life experiences and choices, and ups and downs, have led us to each other and this is the moment where the people we love most get to see us truly make the leap," Hoying told the outlet. "I knew pretty early on that Mark was my dream man and I genuinely feel like the luckiest man on earth to get to marry him."

The duo dated for six years before tying the knot, with pal Christina Perri acting as the officiant.

Hoying also shared that "Four" will be featured on his new EP, Parallel, out July 28.

"The song is one of my favorite songs I have ever written, as it is a love letter I dedicated to Mark after we had dated for four years," he said. "And I can barely sing it without crying."

