Pregnant Hailey Bieber Shows Off Baby Bump in Lace Little Black Dress

Hailey Bieber is showing off her baby, baby, baby bump!

On Saturday, the Rhode Beauty founder, who is expecting her first child with her husband, Justin Bieber, took to her Instagram Story to give her followers a look at her very stylish baby bump.

In the photo, Hailey, 27, poses in a mirror in a chic all-black form-fitting dress with lace details. For the moment, the model wore her hair in an updo and paired her look with oversized designer shades and big cluster earrings.

Hailey Bieber shows off her growing baby bump in little black dress. - Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Though the photo was black-and-white, Hailey's baby bump took centerstage as she posed to slightly to the side so it could be on full display.

In May, Hailey and her husband, Justin, 30, shared the exciting news that they were expecting their first child together. The couple -- who tied the knot in 2018 -- revealed the news in a sweet video from their vow renewal ceremony.

In the months following the announcement, Hailey and her husband have both taken to their respective social media accounts to show off the growing baby bump. Earlier this month, Hailey took to her Instagram Story to share a very common pregnancy aliment.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are expecting their first child. - Hailey Bieber/Instagram

"So who was gonna tell me about the lower back pain?" she wrote.

Hailey has also clued her followers in on some of the nicknames she uses for her unborn child including "little bean" and "little cherry blossom." She also shared a peek at her "biggest craving" --"Egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce."

She humorously added, "And no, you're not allowed to judge!!"

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in 2018. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In May, shortly after Hailey and Justin shared the news of their pregnancy, a source told ET that the couple are happy to expand their family.

"Hailey and Justin are looking forward to finally having a family of their own," the source said. "They’re excited to grow closer, learn together, and share this beautiful experience with each other. They’re soaking up this time and appreciating this moment with close friends and family on both sides."

Another source added that Hailey's husband has no doubt that she will be an amazing mother.

"Hailey is such a natural caretaker and Justin knows she will be the best mom, and Hailey has always thought that Justin will make an amazing dad," the source said. "Hailey, Justin, their families and loved ones are so excited for this beautiful blessing."

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: