Prime Day 2020 is Over: Still Get Up to 40% on Skechers Shoes at Amazon

By Doriean Stevenson‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
skechers amazon 1280
Amazon/Skechers

Prime Day is over; however, there are still tons of deals to be had to scoop up after the shopping event.

Among other things, it's time to shop Skechers at post the Prime Day 2020 event. If you're in the market, now's the time to give your shoe game an upgrade with some fresh shoes from Skechers at a discount. If none of the available pairs are up your alley, don't worry: There are plenty of deals from footwear brands at Amazon's Sale. 

Whether you're looking for a new pair of workout sneakers or boots to wear for fall, there's a deal for you. Plus, there are styles for men and kids, so the whole family can have fresh kicks!

This is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera Bradley Levi'sKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSoludosSupergaEddie BauerDL1961 jeansEddie BauerAdidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon sale event.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics,  travel geardesigner handbagsdesigner dressessandalssneakersdesigner sunglassesactivewear, designer backpacksswimwearunderwear, watches,  cookware, kitchen appliancesmen's clothingshoesdiamondsdeals under $50designer backpacksloungeweartie dye and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best Skechers deals we have curated with deep discounts post Prime Day 2020.

BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Skechers
BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Amazon
BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Skechers

Comfortable Bobs sneakers that go with just about any casual 'fit? Sure thing!

REGULARLY $42

Jackpots - Out Tonight
Skechers
Skechers Jackpots - Out Tonight
Amazon
Jackpots - Out Tonight
Skechers

An on-trend edgy calf-length boot with chunk heel from Sketchers. 

Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Skechers
Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon
Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Skechers

The perfect mesh walking shoe. 

REGULARLY $50

Men's Moreno
Skechers
Skechers Men's Moreno
Amazon
Men's Moreno
Skechers

We love this Skechers men's lace-up shoe with vintage wash finish. 

REGULARLY $65

Equalizer 4.0 Voltis
Skechers
Skechers Equalizer 4.0 Voltis
Amazon
Equalizer 4.0 Voltis
Skechers

Gift these cool workout shoes with memory foam. 

REGULARLY $70

Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal
Skechers
Skechers Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal
Amazon
Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal
Skechers

Now's a great time to score warm weather-style sandals on sale so you're ready for next spring and summer. 

REGULARY $49.99

Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Skechers
Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Amazon
Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Skechers

A sporty yet polished sneaker for any guy. 

REGULARLY $65

Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer
Skechers
Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer
Amazon
Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer
Skechers

The perfect slip on sporty loafer from Skechers at a great deal.

REGULARLY $49.95

Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Skechers
Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Amazon
Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Skechers

A Skechers men's canvas-and-suede slip-on shoe for easy wearing. 

REGULARLY $69.95

