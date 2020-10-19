Prime Day 2020 is Over: Still Get Up to 40% on Skechers Shoes at Amazon
Prime Day is over; however, there are still tons of deals to be had to scoop up after the shopping event.
Among other things, it's time to shop Skechers at post the Prime Day 2020 event. If you're in the market, now's the time to give your shoe game an upgrade with some fresh shoes from Skechers at a discount. If none of the available pairs are up your alley, don't worry: There are plenty of deals from footwear brands at Amazon's Sale.
Whether you're looking for a new pair of workout sneakers or boots to wear for fall, there's a deal for you. Plus, there are styles for men and kids, so the whole family can have fresh kicks!
This is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon sale event.
We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, de
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Check out ET Style's top picks of the best Skechers deals we have curated with deep discounts post Prime Day 2020.
Comfortable Bobs sneakers that go with just about any casual 'fit? Sure thing!
An on-trend edgy calf-length boot with chunk heel from Sketchers.
The perfect mesh walking shoe.
We love this Skechers men's lace-up shoe with vintage wash finish.
Gift these cool workout shoes with memory foam.
Now's a great time to score warm weather-style sandals on sale so you're ready for next spring and summer.
A sporty yet polished sneaker for any guy.
The perfect slip on sporty loafer from Skechers at a great deal.
A Skechers men's canvas-and-suede slip-on shoe for easy wearing.
