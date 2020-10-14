Shopping

Prime Day 2020: Save Up to 40% on Skechers Shoes on Amazon

By Doriean Stevenson‍
Skechers Amazon Sale
Courtesy of Skechers / Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Among other things, it's time to shop Skechers at Amazon Prime Day 2020. Prime Day 2020 is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. If you're in the market, now's the time to give your kick game an upgrade with some fresh shoes from Skechers at a discount. If none of the available pairs are up your alley, don't worry: There are plenty of deals from footwear brands at Amazon's Sale. The sale features lots of luxury brand names, including Adidas, Cole Haan, Puma and others. 

Whether you're looking for a lightweight pair of sandals for all-day outings, a cute pair to go with dark jeans or the always-in-style black sandal, there's a deal for you at the Prime Day event. Plus, there are styles for men and kids so the whole family can have fresh kicks!

Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera Bradley Levi'sKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSoludosSupergaEddie BauerDL1961 jeansEddie BauerAdidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon sale event.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics,  travel geardesigner handbagsdesigner dressessandalssneakersdesigner sunglassesactivewear, designer backpacksswimwearnderwear, watches,  cookware, kitchen appliancesmen's clothingshoesdiamondsdeals under $50designer backpacksloungeweartie dyekids shoes and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best Skecher's deals we have curated with deep discounts for Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Concept 3 by Skechers Women's Feel The Vibe Slip-on Sneaker
Skechers
Concept 3 by Skechers Women's Feel The Vibe Slip-on Sneaker
Amazon
Concept 3 by Skechers Women's Feel The Vibe Slip-on Sneaker
Skechers
REGULARLY $36

Jackpots - Out Tonight
Skechers
Skechers Jackpots - Out Tonight
Amazon
Jackpots - Out Tonight
Skechers

An on-trend edgy calf-length boot with chunk heel from Sketchers. 

REGULARLY $65

Men's Moreno
Skechers
Skechers Men's Moreno
Amazon
Men's Moreno
Skechers
REGULARLY $65

Equalizer 4.0 Voltis
Skechers
Skechers Equalizer 4.0 Voltis
Amazon
Equalizer 4.0 Voltis
Skechers
REGULARLY $70

BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Skechers
BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Amazon
BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Skechers

Comfortable Bobs sneakers that go with just about any casual 'fit? Sure thing!

REGULARLY $42

Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal
Skechers
Skechers Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal
Amazon
Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal
Skechers
REGULARY $49.99

Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Sketchers
Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Amazon
Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Sketchers
REGULARLY $65

Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer
Sketchers
Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer
Amazon
Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer
Sketchers

The perfect slip on sporty loafer from Sketchers at a great deal.

REGULARLY $49.95

Women's On-The-go 600-Best-liked Flip-Flop
Sketchers
Women's On-The-go 600-Best-liked Flip-Flop
Amazon
Women's On-The-go 600-Best-liked Flip-Flop
Sketchers

This comfy Sketchers flip flops are perfect for running errands.

REGULARLY $40

Women's On-The-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Skechers
Skechers Women's On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Amazon
Women's On-The-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Skechers
REGULARLY $50

Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Sketchers
Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Amazon
Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Sketchers
REGULARLY $65

Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Sketchers
Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon
Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Sketchers

The perfect mesh walking shoe. 

REGULARLY $50

Men's Canvas Slip-on Moccasin
Skechers
Skechers Men's Melson-volgo Canvas Slip on Moccasin
Amazon
Men's Canvas Slip-on Moccasin
Skechers
REGULARY $60

