The queen and her heirs!

A stunning new portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and the next three heirs in line to the British royal throne has been released.

The image was taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 18 and features Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George. Prince George looks adorable as always, wearing plaid pants and a white shirt tucked in, while his grandfather, Prince Charles, lovingly places a hand on his shoulder. Meanwhile, Prince William smiles big behind his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Ranald Mackechnie/Buckingham Palace via AP

The image was released to mark the start of a new decade, according to the official Palace press release. This is the second time the foursome has been featured in an official portrait. The first was in 2016 to mark Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday. That image was also taken by Mackechnie.

Prince George, 6, has been more involved in the royal family as he's grown. This past Christmas, the adorable son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, attended the Christmas Day service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

On Christmas Eve, Kensington Palace's official Instagram account shared a sweet video of Prince George making a holiday pudding at Buckingham Palace with William, Charles and Elizabeth assisting him.

For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

How Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Have Redefined What It Means to be 'Royal' in the 2010s This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Make Their Christmas Debut With Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince George Joins Queen Elizabeth, Dad Prince William and Prince Charles in New Photo

Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Attend Christmas Church Service With Royal Family for the First Time

Related Gallery