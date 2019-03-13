Prince Harry knows how to make people smile.

Earlier this week, the Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan Markle paid a visit to a Commonwealth Day Youth Event at Canada House in London. While the royal twosome and expectant parents were departing the event, Harry waved to the young Canadians at the home, and briefly said goodbye by singing a little bit of "So Long, Farewell" from The Sound of Music.

Royal producer Lizzie Robinson caught the sweet moment on video and shared it on Twitter. The clip shows the pregnant Duchess of Sussex smiling as her husband sings the super short snippet.

Harry sings a few lines from the famous Sound of Music song ‘So Long, Farewell’ to a staircase lined with young Canadians as the couple depart Canada House 🎼 pic.twitter.com/Z98pKeKiLG — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) March 11, 2019

The last time Harry sang to the crowd was at a Hamilton show last August. When he took the stage to greet the cast and crew, the royal sang a few bars from "You'll Be Back." “You say…,” he crooned as the crowd cheered before he got shy and stopped. The musical’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, got so excited at the ever-so-brief performance, he stomped his foot!

Video: #princeharry thanks the audience, cast and crew of @HamiltonMusical for raising money for @Sentebale (hundreds of thousands💰 tonight) & sends himself up by parodying the comedy King George III character. A very adept off-the-cuff riff. The energy in the theatre was UNREAL pic.twitter.com/hicafusHdJ — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) August 29, 2018

While Harry and Megan have been keeping busy, the two are preparing for the arrival of their first child together. On Wednesday, a royal source told ET that the mom-to-be is "going to start to quiet down" as she prepares for maternity leave.

“The couple is expected to move into Frogmore relatively soon, again so they can be settled before the baby comes,” the source shared, adding that Meghan and Harry are “really excited,” as are future uncle and aunt, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Although the Duchess of Sussex plans to honor fewer engagements, “Meghan remains determined and focused” on her duties, the source said, adding that “she’s still doing quite a lot behind the scenes.”

This week also saw the Fab Four royals reunite at an event for Prince Charles. Watch below to see the friendly family reunion.

