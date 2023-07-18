Prince William Has the Best Reaction to a Boy Who Does Not Recognize Him
Prince William managed to go unrecognized while speaking with one of his younger fans. In a video shared on TikTok by fan account The Royal Watcher, the Prince of Wales has an impromptu chat with a little boy during a walkabout in Windsor, England, on May 7.
Prince William and Kate Middleton surprised locals who gathered for a Big Lunch the day after the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. During the visit, William was asked by the youngster, "How long until we are going to be able to see Prince William?"
The father of three coyly replied, "We don't know where he is! Have you seen him yet? Where do you think he is? Did he go that way?"
Keeping with the joke, 41-year-old William added, "He might come along in a minute, we'll see if he's there. Do you know what my name is?"
The boy hilariously replied, "Uh... the government?"
"I'm not the government," William, who was dressed in a navy suit, answered. "I look like the government, don't I? You dress like this, we all do."
The Prince of Wales then shocked his new friend, telling him, "My name is William too."
"You’re Prince William?!" the boy shrieked as William reached out to shake his hand. The youngster then announced to his mother, "That’s Prince William, Mummy!"
William replied, "So nice to meet you guys!"
Months later, Prince William is having adorable moments with his own kids, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
Over the weekend, William and Kate took their little ones to see the men's final during Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England. Charlotte and George couldn't contain their excitement as they were spotted screaming and cheering in the stands while watching the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.
And a few days prior to the sporting event, George, Charlotte, and Louis all visited the Royal Air Force at the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in Fairford, England, with their parents.
For more on William and his royal family, check out the links below.
