Priyanka Chopra Says She ‘Loves’ the Idea of Marriage as Nick Jonas Romance Heats Up (Exclusive)

ET caught up with the 35-year-old Quantico star exclusively at a Saks x Vogue event at Wolffer Estate Vineyards in the Hamptons, where she gushed about the things that bring her joy in life and l-o-v-e.

“I think I feel my most beautiful when I’m happy,” the actress, who is currently dating Nick Jonas, dished to ET, adding, “I really feel like the best thing a woman can wear is her confidence. Your clothes, your shoes, your bags, all of that is like, that’s the packaging. But when you have confidence, the world buys whatever you sell.”

And what makes her happy? A sweet romantic gesture!

“I've been very lucky in that department,” she teased. “I've had very special things done for me... I like thoughtful things done for me. I'm not the chocolate and flowers kind of girl.”

She then clarified, “I mean I love gifts, of course, I love gifts, which girl doesn't? But I think it's the written word that always makes me happy – something written down, a letter, a note. There was this one Valentine’s Day where I had a letter handwritten and a flower, like a rose, and it came to me every hour of that day. So super sweet things like that is something I appreciate. DO NOT ever get me chocolate and flowers,”

You listening, Nick? We’re basically doing your work for you.

Priyanka calls herself, “super romantic,” noting, “I'm super mushy, and I think why not? You know, when you love someone or when you care about somebody making them feel special and giving attention is the most important thing.”

And though she’s a proud feminist and has joked about marriage in the past, she made it clear that she has no problem with tying the knot.

“I love the idea of getting married. I totally want to get married at some point,” she said. “And I don’t think marriage makes you smaller or bigger or more feminist or not. Feminism basically is women saying give us our own choices without judging us. That’s all it is. It’s not about berating someone. It’s not about proving a point. I totally would love to get married.”

Things have been seriously heating up between Nick and Priyanka lately. The couple has been spotted together numerous times, including a fun July 4th date with Nick’s older brother, Joe Jonas, and his fiancée, Sophie Turner.

Not only are the pair already wearing matching gold rings (no, not on that finger), but they’ve also met each other’s families.

For more on the romance, watch the clip below:

