Puma Launches Second Collab with Fashion House AMI Paris: Shop the Latest Loungewear, Accessories and More

By Lauren Gruber
PUMA X AMI
Puma

If there's one thing we know about athleisure brand Puma, it's that they know how to pull off a good collaboration. Following its successful partnerships with artists such as Dua Lipa, Puma is once again teaming up with Parisian fashion house AMI for its latest limited-edition drop. 

“I wanted this collection to be a perfect balance between our two worlds,” says Alexandre Mattiussi, founder and creative Director of AMI, in a statement. “The goal was a playful, colourful collection, rich in volume and in extravagant details. It is a new chapter on the story we began developing during our last collaboration. We are now taking things further."

Shop Puma X Ami

The new collection seamlessly blends Puma's signature laid-back sportswear with AMI's knack for tailoring and understated elegance. From sneakers in sumptuous textiles to richly colored sweatsuits, each piece from the collab features a Puma X AMI logo to symbolize the partnership.

“Together, we have been on a journey from wardrobe essentials to cosy [sic], cocoon-like pieces you want to cuddle up with," said Heiko Desens, Global Creative Director for PUMA. "This season, it is all about softness, oversized volumes, layering and draping with outdoors and hiking-inspired elements, which creates a certain sense of chic, but also a feel-good sensation.”

Below, shop some of our favorite pieces of apparel, footwear and accessories from the latest Puma X AMI collab.

TRC Blaze Mid Sneakers
TRC Blaze Mid Sneakers
Puma
TRC Blaze Mid Sneakers

These suede and leather sneakers have a sophisticated beige and emerald green color scheme.

$160
PUMA x AMI Bucket Hat
PUMA x AMI Bucket Hat
Puma
PUMA x AMI Bucket Hat

This Puma X AMI bucket hat is a great gift for fashion lovers — available in baby blue and sand.

$45
PUMA x AMI Hoodie
PUMA x AMI Hoodie
Puma
PUMA x AMI Hoodie

Made with at least 20% recycled materials, this comfy cotton hoodie is adorned with a Puma X AMI logo.

$150
PUMA x AMI Sweatpants
PUMA x AMI Sweatpants
Puma
PUMA x AMI Sweatpants

Pair your Puma X AMI hoodie with matching drawstring sweatpants.

$130
PUMA x AMI Scarf
PUMA x AMI Scarf
Puma
PUMA x AMI Scarf

Bundle up for the winter in a cozy striped scarf with fringe detailing.

$45
Suede VTG Sneakers
Suede VTG Sneakers
Puma
Suede VTG Sneakers

Simple yet bold, these orange low-top sneakers are made with soft suede and decked out with Puma X AMI logos on the tongue and heel pull.

$130
PUMA x AMI Tee
PUMA x AMI Tee
Puma
PUMA x AMI Tee

You can never have too many t-shirts, and this limited-edition crewneck is a great addition to any collection. 

$75
PUMA x AMI Backpack
PUMA x AMI Backpack
Puma
PUMA x AMI Backpack

Keep all of your essentials in Puma X AMI's water-repellant tufted backpack, which includes a laptop sleeve and branded zippers.

$120
PUMA x AMI Half-Zip Sweatshirt
PUMA x AMI Half-Zip Sweatshirt
Puma
PUMA x AMI Half-Zip Sweatshirt

Elevate your loungewear with a French terry jersey half-zip sweatshirt, complete with a kangaroo pocket and ribbed cuffs.

$125
PUMA x AMI Waistbag
PUMA x AMI Waistbag
Puma
PUMA x AMI Waistbag

Fanny packs are making a major comeback, and this bright orange option is water-repellant with plenty of zippered pockets.

$80

