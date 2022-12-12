If there's one thing we know about athleisure brand Puma, it's that they know how to pull off a good collaboration. Following its successful partnerships with artists such as Dua Lipa, Puma is once again teaming up with Parisian fashion house AMI for its latest limited-edition drop.

“I wanted this collection to be a perfect balance between our two worlds,” says Alexandre Mattiussi, founder and creative Director of AMI, in a statement. “The goal was a playful, colourful collection, rich in volume and in extravagant details. It is a new chapter on the story we began developing during our last collaboration. We are now taking things further."

Shop Puma X Ami

The new collection seamlessly blends Puma's signature laid-back sportswear with AMI's knack for tailoring and understated elegance. From sneakers in sumptuous textiles to richly colored sweatsuits, each piece from the collab features a Puma X AMI logo to symbolize the partnership.

“Together, we have been on a journey from wardrobe essentials to cosy [sic], cocoon-like pieces you want to cuddle up with," said Heiko Desens, Global Creative Director for PUMA. "This season, it is all about softness, oversized volumes, layering and draping with outdoors and hiking-inspired elements, which creates a certain sense of chic, but also a feel-good sensation.”

Below, shop some of our favorite pieces of apparel, footwear and accessories from the latest Puma X AMI collab.

Suede VTG Sneakers Puma Suede VTG Sneakers Simple yet bold, these orange low-top sneakers are made with soft suede and decked out with Puma X AMI logos on the tongue and heel pull. $130 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Dua Lipa's Newest Collab With Puma is Here — Shop Our Favorite Styles

lululemon Cyber Monday Event: Here's Everything We're Shopping Now

The Best Loungewear to Live Your Coziest Life This Fall and Winter

Calvin Klein Underwear and Bras Are Over 50% Off at Amazon Prime Day

Savage x Fenty Drops Cozy New Loungewear Collection for Fall

35 of the Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces for Fall 2022

Meghan Markle's $98 Leggings Are From Your Fave Athleisure Brand

Rent the Runway Now Offers Athleisure, Loungewear and Ski Wear Just in Time for the Holidays