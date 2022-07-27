Without a doubt, Dua Lipa has cemented herself as one of the biggest pop stars of her generation: the 26-year-old beauty holds three GRAMMY awards; her song, "Levitating," was 2021's most-streamed song in the U.S.; and she has collaborated with the likes of Elton John, Miley Cyrus and Megan Thee Stallion. Not only is the Albanian beauty a force to be reckoned with in the music industry, but her street and red carpet style have consistently landed her on our Best Dressed list. It's no wonder that she graced the fabled runways of Versace last fall, and secured some fashion collaborations with major brands in the process.

If you've ever wanted to steal Dua Lipa's style, now's your chance: her latest collaboration with streetwear and sportswear giant Puma just dropped. Dua's first collaboration with Puma, dubbed "Futur," kept things simple with cropped sweatsuits in black and white. This second drop, "Flutur" keeps the same vintage sporty aesthetic, adding pops of color and dance floor-ready silhouettes. Dua Lipa's signature butterfly logo is a constant theme throughout the collection. A marriage between rave style and '90s basketball and soccer culture, Flutur is full of nostalgic streetwear you can flaunt on and off the court.

Shop the Whole Collection

A callback to '90s clubbing style, an era where the skirt hems were sky-high and smartphones were nonexistent, Dua Lipa x Puma takes throwback rave and sportswear into 2022 with modern additions such as built-in shorts and ultra-comfy kicks. Dua Lipa's futuristic style is infused into each piece: Puma's soccer cleat-inspired Cell Dome King sneaker comes in chrome and pink colorway, two of Dua's most-worn hues. Paired with the collection's mini skort, flared track pants, or striped dress, you get a style that's all at once evocative of a bygone millennium yet completely wearable for this decade and beyond.

Starting at $35 and ranging from sizes XXS-3X, you can start shopping the latest Dua Lipa x Puma collab below.

Bralette Puma Bralette Whether you wear it alone with high-waisted bottoms or layered under your favorite Puma jacket, everyone needs a striped bralette. This number feature's Dua Lipa's butterfly logo and two pairs of removable straps. $50 Buy Now

Basketball Shorts Puma Basketball Shorts The ultimate cool-girl staple for summer, these bold basketball shorts are made of Puma's dryCell moisture-wicking material to keep you sweat-free, with satin Puma and butterfly logos for a unique touch $65 Buy Now

Fitted Tee Puma Fitted Tee Made for workouts but cute enough to wear anywhere, this zip-up long-sleeve tee is made of moisture-wicking fabric to keep sweat at bay. Dua Lipa's signature butterfly embroidery and butterfly-shaped zips give this simple top a touch of whimsy. $60 Buy Now

Mini Skort Puma Mini Skort A resurgence of Y2K fashion means mini skirts area all the rage this season — this little orange and green number features a built-in skort. $50 Buy Now

T7 Jacket Puma T7 Jacket Matching sets are everything right now — wear this cropped zip-up jacket with the collection's flare pants for a street-ready sportswear look. $85 Buy Now

T7 Pants Puma T7 Pants Not only are these purple flare pants incredibly cute and comfy, but they're also made from at least 20% recycled material to reduce environmental impact. $70 Buy Now

Slim Tee Puma Slim Tee Channel your inner Sporty Spice with this throwback tee with a modern silhouette. Double-lined jacquard fabric, allover stripes, and butterfly insignia on the back lend a unique touch to this top. $50 Buy Now

