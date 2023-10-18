Rachel Leviss has taken a significant step toward giving back to the community in the wake of her highly publicized affair with former co-star Tom Sandoval. The affair, which ultimately ended Sandoval's nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix, was exposed on March 3, just after the fourth episode of the show's 10th season had aired on Bravo.

In a recent charitable effort, Leviss auctioned off two iconic items associated with her secret romance – her gold lightning bolt necklace and her infamous TomTom hoodie sweatshirt, along with an additional TomTom hoodie. This unique auction was conducted in honor of World Mental Health Day, celebrated on Oct. 10, with all proceeds designated for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

The 29-year-old star managed to raise a total of $14,800 from the auction, with the lightning bolt necklace fetching $5,300, and the two hoodie sweatshirts selling for an impressive $9,500.

Leviss' decision to support mental health initiatives stems from her personal journey toward healing and growth. Three months after the March scandal broke, she sought mental health and trauma therapy at The Meadows in Wickenburg, Arizona. This transformative experience has inspired her to give back to causes that promote mental well-being.

As a symbolic move toward her newfound commitment to personal healing, Leviss announced her return to her birth name, shedding the moniker "Raquel" she adopted when she moved to Los Angeles.

Before the auction, Leviss took to her Instagram Story on Oct. 10 to share her motivation. She explained how she was in the process of letting go of things that no longer served her and decided to clean out her closet, discovering items that triggered memories of her past. She expressed her desire to distance herself from these items, stating, "I just don't want to see them; I don't want to have them in my possession. I will never wear them again."

Leviss also shared her perspective on the significance of her actions, saying, "It's all about creating a better mindset, changing your environment so that you can set yourself up for success. I can't rewrite history, but I can use something from my darkest days towards a good cause."

Notably, Leviss' TomTom hoodie had become infamous within the Bravo community after she wore it at BravoCon 2022 in October 2022. This appearance had sparked speculation about her rumored relationship with the bar's other owner, Tom Schwartz.

In the wake of this speculation, Leviss clarified that she wore the hoodie for comfort and to support both Toms. This move, intended as a friendly gesture, inadvertently fueled further speculation.

The connection between the hoodie and Leviss' affair with Sandoval became public knowledge on March 3, but fans had earlier picked up on matching lightning bolt necklaces that Leviss and Sandoval had worn to BravoCon. This led to further speculation about their relationship.

During the 10th season of Vanderpump Rules, Leviss purchased the lightning bolt necklace, and she later confirmed its significance during the reunion episode, acknowledging that it symbolized what her relationship with Sandoval had become in her life.

The aftermath of her affair with Sandoval has seen her move forward, and their relationship has since come to an end, as confirmed by Leviss on her social media after Sandoval's birthday message. Leviss shared a screenshot of her blocking notice on her Instagram Story with the caption, "OK bye!" indicating her determination to leave the past behind and focus on her healing journey and charitable endeavors.

