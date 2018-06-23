Radio Disney Music Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List

It was a massive night for BTS!

Some of the biggest names in pop and country turned up at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood for the Radio Disney Music Awards over the weekend to celebrate the past year in music. Selena Gomez, BTS, Marshmello and Maren Morris all tied for most nominations with four each.

BTS were clearly feeling the most love, sweeping all of their categories, Best Group, Dance Track, Fiercest Fans and Best Song That Makes You Smile for "DNA."

Shawn Mendes, Kelsea Ballerini and Camila Cabello also took home awards, and the night saw performances from Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Ludacris, Meghan Trainor and more.

Read on to see the full list of winners.

Best Duo/Group:

BTS *WINNER*

Clean Bandit

Echosmith

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Best Artist:

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Meghan Trainor

Selena Gomez

Shawn Mendes *WINNER*

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year:

“Havana” – Camila Cabello *WINNER*

“Look What You Made Me Do” – Taylor Swift

“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey

“There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” – Shawn Mendes

“Wolves” – Selena Gomez and Marshmello

Best Crush Song:

“I Like Me Better” – Lauv

“Ins and Outs” – Sofia Carson

“Perfect” – Ed Sheeran *WINNER*

“Legends” – Kelsea Ballerini

“Why” – Sabrina Carpenter

Fiercest Fans:

BTS Army – BTS *WINNER*

Mellogang – Marshmello

Megatronz – Meghan Trainor

Selenators – Selena Gomez

Mendes Army – Shawn Mendes

Breakout Artist of the Year:

Camila Cabello *WINNER*

Charlie Puth

Dua Lipa

Halsey

Julia Michaels

Marshmello

Best New Artist:

Bebe Rexha *WINNER*

Cheat Codes

Hey Violet

Lauv

Why Don’t We

Best Song That Makes You Smile:

“DNA” – BTS *WINNER*

“I Miss Those Days” – Bleachers

“No Excuses” – Meghan Trainor

“One Foot” – Walk the Moon

“So Much More Than This” – Grace VanderWaal

Favorite Social Music Artist:

Alex Aiono

Carson Lueders

Chloe x Halle

HRVY

Max & Harvey *WINNER*

Rudy Mancuso

Best Song to Lip Sync to:

“Look What You Made Me Do” – Taylor Swift

“New Rules” – Dua Lipa *WINNER*

“Sorry Not Sorry” – Demi Lovato

“These Girls” – Why Don’t We

“This Is Me” – Keala Settle

Best Dance Track:

“Friends” – Justin Bieber and BloodPop

“Let Me Go” – Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso feat. Florida Georgia Line and watt

“Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)” – BTS *WINNER*

“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey

“Silence” – Marshmello feat. Khalid

Radio Disney Country Favorite Song:

“Legends” – Kelsea Ballerini

“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line *WINNER*

“Take Back Home Girl” – Chris Lane and Tori Kelly

“Unforgettable” – Thomas Rhett

“You Broke Up With Me” – Walker Hayes

Radio Disney Country Favorite Artist:

Florida Georgia Line

Kelsea Ballerini *WINNER*

Luke Bryan

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Radio Disney Country Best New Artist:

Carly Pearce *WINNER*

Devin Dawson

Jillian Jacqueline

Jordan Davis

LANCO

Best Collaboration:

“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

“No Promises” – Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato

“Mi Gente” – J Balvin and Willy William

“It Ain’t Me” – Kygo and Selena Gomez *WINNER*

“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey

Hero Award:

Carrie Underwood *WINNER*

Icon Award:

Kelly Clarkson*WINNER*

Impact Award:

Janet Jackson *WINNER*

