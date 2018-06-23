Radio Disney Music Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List
It was a massive night for BTS!
Some of the biggest names in pop and country turned up at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood for the Radio Disney Music Awards over the weekend to celebrate the past year in music. Selena Gomez, BTS, Marshmello and Maren Morris all tied for most nominations with four each.
BTS were clearly feeling the most love, sweeping all of their categories, Best Group, Dance Track, Fiercest Fans and Best Song That Makes You Smile for "DNA."
Shawn Mendes, Kelsea Ballerini and Camila Cabello also took home awards, and the night saw performances from Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Ludacris, Meghan Trainor and more.
Read on to see the full list of winners.
Best Duo/Group:
BTS *WINNER*
Clean Bandit
Echosmith
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Best Artist:
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Meghan Trainor
Selena Gomez
Shawn Mendes *WINNER*
Taylor Swift
Song of the Year:
“Havana” – Camila Cabello *WINNER*
“Look What You Made Me Do” – Taylor Swift
“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey
“There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” – Shawn Mendes
“Wolves” – Selena Gomez and Marshmello
Best Crush Song:
“I Like Me Better” – Lauv
“Ins and Outs” – Sofia Carson
“Perfect” – Ed Sheeran *WINNER*
“Legends” – Kelsea Ballerini
“Why” – Sabrina Carpenter
Fiercest Fans:
BTS Army – BTS *WINNER*
Mellogang – Marshmello
Megatronz – Meghan Trainor
Selenators – Selena Gomez
Mendes Army – Shawn Mendes
Breakout Artist of the Year:
Camila Cabello *WINNER*
Charlie Puth
Dua Lipa
Halsey
Julia Michaels
Marshmello
Best New Artist:
Bebe Rexha *WINNER*
Cheat Codes
Hey Violet
Lauv
Why Don’t We
Best Song That Makes You Smile:
“DNA” – BTS *WINNER*
“I Miss Those Days” – Bleachers
“No Excuses” – Meghan Trainor
“One Foot” – Walk the Moon
“So Much More Than This” – Grace VanderWaal
Favorite Social Music Artist:
Alex Aiono
Carson Lueders
Chloe x Halle
HRVY
Max & Harvey *WINNER*
Rudy Mancuso
Best Song to Lip Sync to:
“Look What You Made Me Do” – Taylor Swift
“New Rules” – Dua Lipa *WINNER*
“Sorry Not Sorry” – Demi Lovato
“These Girls” – Why Don’t We
“This Is Me” – Keala Settle
Best Dance Track:
“Friends” – Justin Bieber and BloodPop
“Let Me Go” – Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso feat. Florida Georgia Line and watt
“Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)” – BTS *WINNER*
“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey
“Silence” – Marshmello feat. Khalid
Radio Disney Country Favorite Song:
“Legends” – Kelsea Ballerini
“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line *WINNER*
“Take Back Home Girl” – Chris Lane and Tori Kelly
“Unforgettable” – Thomas Rhett
“You Broke Up With Me” – Walker Hayes
Radio Disney Country Favorite Artist:
Florida Georgia Line
Kelsea Ballerini *WINNER*
Luke Bryan
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Radio Disney Country Best New Artist:
Carly Pearce *WINNER*
Devin Dawson
Jillian Jacqueline
Jordan Davis
LANCO
Best Collaboration:
“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
“No Promises” – Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato
“Mi Gente” – J Balvin and Willy William
“It Ain’t Me” – Kygo and Selena Gomez *WINNER*
“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey
Hero Award:
Carrie Underwood *WINNER*
Icon Award:
Kelly Clarkson*WINNER*
Impact Award:
Janet Jackson *WINNER*
