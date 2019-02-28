Oscar winner Rami Malek could soon be adding a James Bond film to his resume.

The Mr. Robot star is reportedly in talks to play the next Bond villain in an upcoming movie with Daniel Craig. While he's yet to confirm the news, he told ET last month that the job would be a "dream role" for him.

"We'll have to see about that," Malek teased while speaking with ET's Lauren Zima at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. "It would be nice to play a villain."

"That would be an actor's dream, another dream role for me," he continued. "I've gotten to play so many great ones so far, and who knows?"

Malek said he was "keeping tight, tight lips" over the project, but confessed he would "absolutely" say yes to the role if asked. "Who wouldn't?" he asked.

According toVariety, Malek's attachment to the Bond movie was up in the air, as he was previously in talks for the villain role, but had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts with Mr. Robot. Now that filming for the movie has been pushed back, the outlet reports that Malek is back on board.

Cary Joji Fukunaga is set to direct the film, which will be released on Feb. 14, 2020. Filming is set to begin at London’s Pinewood Studios on March 4, 2019. The movie will be the 25th in the James Bond franchise. It's Craig's fifth in the role.

