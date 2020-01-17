Rapper Quavo Starts Throwing Punches at Paris Fashion Week Party

Quavo let his anger get the best of him on Thursday night.

The 28-year-old Migos rapper was filmed outside of the Palais Maillot nightclub at a Paris Fashion Week after-party.

In several clips from @hiphopmusic2020, Quavo lunges at an unknown man, pushing and attempting to hit him. He is then seen shoving another man with an afro, who was standing to the side.

According to TMZ, the second man is one of the two-man dance group Les Twins, longtime Beyonce collaborators. The site claims that Quavo struck a staff member after he was not recognized at the door to the club. TMZ claims the police were not called to the scene.

Earlier in the evening, Offset, another member of Migos, showcased his fashion collaboration at the Laundered Works Corp Show with his wife, Cardi B by his side.

"Congrats babe on your bomb ass fashion clothing collab with @chazajordan. I am so proud of you! From filming on two shows, recording and working on so many other things," Cardi wrote, alongside a photo of the two.

ET has reached out to reps for Quavo for comment on the incident.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

How Offset and Cardi B Are Celebrating Daughter Kulture's First Birthday (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Cardi B Rocks See-Through Catsuit and Mask for Paris Men's Fashion Week -- See the Look!

Drake Loses $10,000 to Quavo After Migos Rapper Hits Half-Court Shot -- Watch!

Offset Dances in a Santa Costume While Rocking Cardi B-Adorned Socks!

Related Gallery