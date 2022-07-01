Shopping

Ray-Ban Sunglasses are on Sale Now Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022 — Get up to 60% Off

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ray-Ban Early Prime Day Deals
Ray-Ban

Summer is officially here and many of us are gearing up for the sunny days ahead outdoors. If you're daydreaming about a sunnier destination, you may want to pick up some new shades for your next vacation. Before Amazon Prime Day 2022 officially starts on July 12, there are over 100 can't-miss deals on Ray-Ban sunglasses that are up to 60% off.

The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a summer staple accessory for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish summer season and right now, you can even pick a pair of select Ray-Ban sunglasses for under $100. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit. 

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, you can also find deals on celeb-loved sunglasses like the versatile Ray-Ban Wayfarer. Before you pick the frames that complement your face and summer style, you can unlock free 2-day shipping with an Amazon Prime membership. A 30-day free trial will also allow you to take advantage of all the Prime Day discounts. 

Amazon's Best Ray-Ban Deals 

Ray-Ban RB2132 New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB2132 New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB2132 New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses

Shop the Ray-Ban Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses that liven up any outfit — plus, they're loved by celebrities like Taylor Swift and Blake Lively

$201$151
Ray-Ban RB2185 Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb2185 Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB2185 Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses

For square faces, opt for the Ray-Ban Wayfarer Round Sunglasses, which are also a part of Amazon's early Prime Day 2022 deals.

$213$163
Ray-Ban RB1971 Square Evolve Photochromic Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Square Evolve Photochromic Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB1971 Square Evolve Photochromic Sunglasses

The square sunglasses protect your eyes in a stylish way. The Evolve photochromatic lens changes to a darker shade when exposed to outdoor UV light.

$193$135
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Round Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Round Sunglasses

These Ray-Ban sunglasses come with blue lenses for a cool look this summer.

$140$126
Ray-Ban RB4216 Highstreet Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Highstreet Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB4216 Highstreet Sunglasses

We are loving this Ray-Ban style for summer 2022 — perfect to wear by the pool or to the beach. 

$118$97
Ray-Ban RB3016 Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3016 Square Everglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB3016 Square Sunglasses

These Ray-Bans offer UV protection as well as blue light filtering.

$163$108
Ray-Ban RB3449 Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3449 Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB3449 Aviator Sunglasses

These elegant frameless shades are just what you need to get excited about spring and summer. 

$188$146
Ray-Ban Men's RB4264 Chromance Mirrored Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Men's RB4264 Chromance Mirrored Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Men's RB4264 Chromance Mirrored Square Sunglasses

These mirrored Ray-Ban sunglasses highlight round faces, and they add a bit of flair to your summer style. 

$239$189
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses

For a more structured pair of sunnies, try the Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses. 

$213$163
Ray-Ban RB4246M Clubhouse Wood Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB4246M Clubhouse Wood Round Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB4246M Clubhouse Wood Round Sunglasses

The wooded frame Ray-Ban sunglasses are an absolute must-have for your all your summer adventures. 

$244$98

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses Ahead of Prime Day 2022

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Preview 2022: Everything You Need to Know

Early Prime Day Deals on Kate Spade Purses, Wallets, Sunglasses & More

The 14 Most Stylish Sunglasses Under $50 to Shop for Summer

10 Celeb-Loved Sunglasses for Summer 2022: J.Lo, Hailey Bieber & More

Samsung Smartphone Deals: Save Up to $1,000 on The Galaxy S22 Ultra

Khloé Kardashian's Running Shoes Are On Sale Ahead of Prime Day

The 40 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping Before July 12