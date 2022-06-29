Ray-Ban Sunglasses are on Sale Now at Amazon and Nordstrom Rack — Get up to 60% Off
Summer is officially here and many of us are gearing up for the sunny days ahead outdoors. If you're daydreaming about a sunnier destination, you may want to pick up some new shades for your next vacation. Right now, there are over 100 can't-miss deals on Ray-Ban sunglasses at Amazon and Nordstrom Rack for up to 60% off. Plus, you can get huge discounts on Ray-Ban amongst other designer sunglasses — some for more than $50 off thanks to early Prime Day 2022 deals!
The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a summer staple accessory for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish summer season and right now, you can even pick a pair of select Ray-Ban sunglasses for under $100. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit.
Below, check out our favorite Ray Bans from Amazon and Nordstrom Rack.
Shop ET's Picks from Amazon and Nordstrom Rack's Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses:
Nordstrom Rack's Best Ray-Ban Deals
Everyone loves a cat eye whether it be eyeliner or sunglasses. Show off your versatility in these cat eye Ray Ban Sunglasses.
These wayfarer sunglasses never go out of style. If you're looking for an iconic and classic pair of Ray Ban sunglasses, here they are!
These Navigator sunglasses are classic Ray-Ban style. They are polarized so the sun glare won't seep through the side.
These sunglasses are ultra luxe and a must-have for everyone, especially at 51% off, while supplies last.
If you ever want to be discreet or simply just want a pair of oversized glasses, grab this pair of sunnies. For 60% off, these sunglasses are a no-brainer.
Amazon's Best Ray-Ban Deals
The square sunglasses protect your eyes in a stylish way-- the Evolve photochromatic lens changes to a darker shade when exposed to outdoor UV light.
These Ray-Ban sunglasses come with blue lenses for a cool look this summer.
We are loving this Ray-Ban style for Summer 2022 — perfect to wear by the pool or to the beach.
These Ray-Bans offer UV protection as well as blue light filtering.
These elegant frameless shades are just what you need to get excited about spring and summer.
