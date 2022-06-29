Summer is officially here and many of us are gearing up for the sunny days ahead outdoors. If you're daydreaming about a sunnier destination, you may want to pick up some new shades for your next vacation. Right now, there are over 100 can't-miss deals on Ray-Ban sunglasses at Amazon and Nordstrom Rack for up to 60% off. Plus, you can get huge discounts on Ray-Ban amongst other designer sunglasses — some for more than $50 off thanks to early Prime Day 2022 deals!

The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a summer staple accessory for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish summer season and right now, you can even pick a pair of select Ray-Ban sunglasses for under $100. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit.

Below, check out our favorite Ray Bans from Amazon and Nordstrom Rack.

Shop ET's Picks from Amazon and Nordstrom Rack's Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses:

Nordstrom Rack's Best Ray-Ban Deals

Ray-Ban 57mm Oversized Sunglasses Nordstrom Rack Ray-Ban 57mm Oversized Sunglasses If you ever want to be discreet or simply just want a pair of oversized glasses, grab this pair of sunnies. For 60% off, these sunglasses are a no-brainer. $150 $60 Buy Now

Amazon's Best Ray-Ban Deals

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses Ahead of Prime Day 2022

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Preview 2022: Everything You Need to Know

Early Prime Day Deals on Kate Spade Purses, Wallets, Sunglasses & More

The 14 Most Stylish Sunglasses Under $50 to Shop for Summer

Meghan Markle's Chic Sunglasses Are Back In Stock at Amazon

10 Celeb-Loved Sunglasses for Summer 2022: J.Lo, Hailey Bieber & More

Revolve Summer Sale: Get up to 85% off Summer Fashion and Beauty

Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale Just in Time for Summer

Shop the 22 Best Early Fashion Deals From Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale

Summer Vacation Essentials on Amazon

Hailey Bieber's Go-To Denim Shorts Are 50% Off for Summer