Ray-Ban Sunglasses are on Sale Now at Amazon and Nordstrom Rack — Get up to 60% Off

By Amy Sheridan
Amazon Memorial Day 2021 Ray-Ban Sale
Courtesy of Ray-Ban

Summer is officially here and many of us are gearing up for the sunny days ahead outdoors. If you're daydreaming about a sunnier destination, you may want to pick up some new shades for your next vacation. Right now, there are over 100 can't-miss deals on Ray-Ban sunglasses at Amazon and Nordstrom Rack for up to 60% off. Plus, you can get huge discounts on Ray-Ban amongst other designer sunglasses — some for more than $50 off thanks to early Prime Day 2022 deals!

The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a summer staple accessory for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish summer season and right now, you can even pick a pair of select Ray-Ban sunglasses for under $100. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit. 

Below, check out our favorite Ray Bans from Amazon and Nordstrom Rack.  

Shop ET's Picks from Amazon and Nordstrom Rack's Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses: 

Nordstrom Rack's Best Ray-Ban Deals 

Ray-Ban 59mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Ray-Ban 59mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
Ray-Ban 59mm Cat Eye Sunglasses

Everyone loves a cat eye whether it be eyeliner or sunglasses. Show off your versatility in these cat eye Ray Ban Sunglasses.

$115$70
Ray-Ban 54mm Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban 54mm Wayfarer Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
Ray-Ban 54mm Wayfarer Sunglasses

These wayfarer sunglasses never go out of style. If you're looking for an iconic and classic pair of Ray Ban sunglasses, here they are!

$150$80
Ray-Ban 60mm Polarized Navigator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban 60mm Polarized Navigator Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
Ray-Ban 60mm Polarized Navigator Sunglasses

These Navigator sunglasses are classic Ray-Ban style. They are polarized so the sun glare won't seep through the side.

$211$80
Ray-Ban 58mm Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban 58mm Round Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
Ray-Ban 58mm Round Sunglasses

These sunglasses are ultra luxe and a must-have for everyone, especially at 51% off, while supplies last.

$164$80
Ray-Ban 57mm Oversized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban 57mm Oversized Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
Ray-Ban 57mm Oversized Sunglasses

If you ever want to be discreet or simply just want a pair of oversized glasses, grab this pair of sunnies. For 60% off, these sunglasses are a no-brainer.

$150$60

Amazon's Best Ray-Ban Deals 

Ray-Ban Square Evolve Photochromic Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Square Evolve Photochromic Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Square Evolve Photochromic Sunglasses

The square sunglasses protect your eyes in a stylish way-- the Evolve photochromatic lens changes to a darker shade when exposed to outdoor UV light.

$193$161
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Round Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Round Sunglasses

These Ray-Ban sunglasses come with blue lenses for a cool look this summer.

$140$112
Ray-Ban Highstreet Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Highstreet Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Highstreet Sunglasses

We are loving this Ray-Ban style for Summer 2022 — perfect to wear by the pool or to the beach. 

$118$97
Ray-Ban RB3016 Square Everglasses
Ray-Ban RB3016 Square Everglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB3016 Square Everglasses

These Ray-Bans offer UV protection as well as blue light filtering.

$163$107
Ray-Ban Rb3449 Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3449 Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3449 Aviator Sunglasses

These elegant frameless shades are just what you need to get excited about spring and summer. 

$188$146

 

 

