Ray-Ban Sunglasses Are up to 50% off at the Amazon Sale

By Amy Sheridan
Amazon Memorial Day 2021 Ray-Ban Sale
Winter is underway, which means spring break will be here before we know it. If you're looking for new sunglasses, going on a vacation or preparing for spring break, you don't want to miss these deals on Ray-Bans at Amazon's Sale. Right now, you can snag huge discounts on Ray-Ban designer sunglasses -- some for more than $75 off!

The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a summer staple accessory for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish summer season and right now, you can even pick up a pair of Ray-Ban's Round Sunglasses for $100. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit. 

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on some of the biggest discounts outside of holiday shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Below, check out our favorite Ray Bans from Amazon.  

Shop ET Style's Picks from Amazon's Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses: 

Ray-Ban Justin Rectangular Sunglasses
Justin Rectangular Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Justin Rectangular Sunglasses
Express yourself with on-trend Ray-Ban Polarized Sunglasses, polarized lenses and fresh looks. They're perfect for any taste and ready for 365 days of non-stop style.
$167$153
Ray-Ban Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
These Ray-Ban sunglasses are a classic and a hit for everyone. They available in four different colors and styles, too!
$204$161
Ray-Ban Predator 2 Sunglasses
Ray Ban Predator 2 Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Predator 2 Sunglasses
The Ray-Ban Predator 2 sunglasses are the action movie star take on the traditional Rectangle Sunglasses design. They come with green lenses to help reduce glare in various light conditions.
$194$150
Ray-Ban Rb4371 Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb4371 Round Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb4371 Round Sunglasses
Expect a lot of compliments on these fab Ray-Ban glasses at a great value. These Round Sunglasses are also available in an Orange and Dark Brown color.
$215$100
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic polarized sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. 
$150$106
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses
These classic aviators are an Amazon #1 Best Seller. The rounded frames are a great shape for angular faces. 
$178$142
Ray-Ban Rb3449 Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3449 Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3449 Aviator Sunglasses
These elegant frameless shades are just what you need to get excited about spring and summer. 
$186$146
Rb2180 Round Sunglasses
Rb2180 Round Sunglasses
Amazon
Rb2180 Round Sunglasses
These Italian-made sunglasses are a must for any spring break road trip. Check out the 15 other colors of these round sunglasses if you don't prefer the brown color.
$185$150
Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
See clearly on a cloudy day with the Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses. The iconic Aviator model has amber-tinted gradient lenses to reduce glare with style. 
$180$176
Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh Sunglasses
rayban_jackie_ohh_sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh Sunglasses
Made for the spotlight, these Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh sunglasses are ready to strike a pose.
$189$161
Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses
Rock these Ray-Ban Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses this spring and summer! 
$215$120
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
These Hexagonal Flat Lenses are perfect for your spring look. 
$211$176
Ray-Ban Rb3447 Metal Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3447 Metal Round Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3447 Metal Round Sunglasses
These Metal Round Ray-Ban Sunglasses are a retro classic. 
$184$161
Ray-Ban Rb3647n Double Bridge Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3647n Double Bridge Round Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3647n Double Bridge Round Sunglasses
Switch up your style with these Ray-Ban Double Bridge Round Sunglasses. Going for a retro look? These Round Sunglasses are the perfect accessory.
$215$172
Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Oval Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses
Save more than $30 on these iconic Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses in tortoise brown print, but they're also available in 8 other colors.
$172$140

