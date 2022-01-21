Ray-Ban Sunglasses Are up to 50% off at the Amazon Sale

Winter is underway, which means spring break will be here before we know it. If you're looking for new sunglasses, going on a vacation or preparing for spring break, you don't want to miss these deals on Ray-Bans at Amazon's Sale. Right now, you can snag huge discounts on Ray-Ban designer sunglasses -- some for more than $75 off!

The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a summer staple accessory for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish summer season and right now, you can even pick up a pair of Ray-Ban's Round Sunglasses for $100. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on some of the biggest discounts outside of holiday shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Below, check out our favorite Ray Bans from Amazon.

Shop ET Style's Picks from Amazon's Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses:

Ray-Ban Predator 2 Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Predator 2 Sunglasses The Ray-Ban Predator 2 sunglasses are the action movie star take on the traditional Rectangle Sunglasses design. They come with green lenses to help reduce glare in various light conditions. $194 $150 Buy Now

Ray-Ban Rb4371 Round Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Rb4371 Round Sunglasses Expect a lot of compliments on these fab Ray-Ban glasses at a great value. These Round Sunglasses are also available in an Orange and Dark Brown color. $215 $100 Buy Now

Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic polarized sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. $150 $106 Buy Now

Rb2180 Round Sunglasses Amazon Rb2180 Round Sunglasses These Italian-made sunglasses are a must for any spring break road trip. Check out the 15 other colors of these round sunglasses if you don't prefer the brown color. $185 $150 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses Are Back In Stock On Amazon

The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses for Summer

The Best Sunglasses for 2022: Quay, Ray-Ban, Warby Parker and More

Olivia Rodrigo Wore the It-Sunglasses for 2021 -- Get Her Look

The Best Swimwear for 2022

Amazon's Best Deals on Winter Boots and Shoes

Gucci Sunglasses Are Up to 51% Off Now at Walmart's Fall Sale