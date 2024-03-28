Dr. Nicole Martin and her fiancé, Anthony Lopez, have welcomed their second child!

On Thursday, the 38-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star -- who already shares 4-year-old son Greyson with 45-year-old Lopez -- announced the birth of their baby girl, Genevieve, on her Instagram Story after previously revealing the pregnancy in November.

"Mommy and baby girl are recovering after a C-section that was a little earlier than expected," Martin shared as a baby is heard crying in the background. "...I will probably take an Instagram break while we recover but we are doing well."

She added of her new bundle of joy, "Baby girl is trying to figure things out."

Prior to the announcement, the anesthesiologist took to her Instagram Story earlier this week to tell her fans that she was in labor weeks ahead of schedule. According to Martin, Genevieve was not due until April and she was only 35 weeks pregnant at the time of delivery.

"So the other day, I shared that baby girl was going to be an Aries, and all of the Aries were like, 'Aries is the best. We're confident and passionate and determined,'" she said on Tuesday. "Well, guys, in true Aries fashion, baby girl has decided that she wants to come early because she's so impatient."

Martin also shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed eating some food while waiting on "baby Gena," smiling for the camera and thanking the friends who came to drop off snacks.

"Get yourself friends that bring you arepas to the hospital," she wrote over the Instagram Story, which included a screenshot of a text message.

The couple first shared the exciting news of their second child when they posted a video revealing a newspaper with the headline, "BABY LOPEZ COMING SOON!" The caption read, "Extra! Extra! Our family is growing ❤️."

Martin and Lopez met in 2015 and dated for several years before Lopez decided to make it official by proposing on Dec. 31, 2021, during a vacation in Aspen, Colorado, with their beloved son, Greyson, by their side.

In 2022, the couple invited ET to tour their renovated waterfront estate and opened up about their wedding plans (or lack thereof), saying they were in no rush to walk down the aisle.

"It was something we had always talked about," she said of getting engaged. "We'd both been married before, so it wasn't on the priority list. There were other things that we really wanted to do -- like have a family. And then we went down this rabbit hole of remodeling a house. So, there were so many other things we decided to focus on, and now we feel like the dust just settled."

