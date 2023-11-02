Dr. Nicole Martin and her fiancé, Anthony Lopez, are expecting baby no. 2!

The Real Housewives of Miami star and Lopez shared the exciting news with an announcement via Instagram, where they posted a video revealing a newspaper with the headline, "BABY LOPEZ COMING SOON!" The caption read, "Extra! Extra! Our family is growing ❤️."

Martin, 39, who already shares a 4-year-old son named Greyson with 45-year-old Lopez, spoke to People about the exciting news. She expresses her enthusiasm for the journey ahead, saying, "Anthony and I wear many hats, but we always say that being parents is by far our favorite! We have so much fun with Greyson and are over the moon about expanding our family."

Their new addition is expected in April.

Notably, Greyson, their firstborn, is eagerly anticipating his new role as a big brother, according to Martin. She tells the outlet, "Oh, he is very excited about the addition to our family. He has been asking for a sibling for quite some time, and I know he's going to be a wonderful big brother."

The love story of Dr. Martin, a board-certified anesthesiologist, and Lopez, a lawyer, began in 2015 when they serendipitously crossed paths in the Las Vegas Wynn Resort lobby while on separate vacations. Following several years of dating, Lopez decided to make it official by proposing on Dec. 31, 2021, during a vacation in Aspen, Colorado, with their beloved son, Greyson, by their side.

Last March, the newest member of The Real Housewives of Miami cast and her trial lawyer fiancé invited ET's Rachel Smith for an eye-popping tour of their newly renovated waterfront estate. The couple told ET they moved into the 9,500-square-foot property a year prior, and it's been bliss ever since.

Martin and Lopez are not exactly in a rush to walk down the aisle.

"It was something we had always talked about," said Martin of getting engaged. "We'd both been married before, so it wasn’t on the priority list. There were other things that we really wanted to do -- like have a family. And then we went down this rabbit hole of remodeling a house. So, there were so many other things we decided to focus on, and now we feel like the dust just settled."

RELATED CONTENT: