Johnny and June together again!

Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon had a Walk the Line reunion at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday. The pair, who played Johnny Cash and June Carter in the 2005 movie, couldn't have smiled wider as they ran into each other on the red carpet ahead of the show.

Witherspoon, wearing a gorgeous white floor-length strapless gown by Roland Mouret, reached out for her former co-star, who looked dapper in a black suit. The actress is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama for her role on The Morning Show, while Phoenix is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama for Joker. Both Witherspoon and Phoenix previously won Golden Globes for their roles in Walk the Line.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Sunday's awards show also served as a Friends reunion for Witherspoon and her Friends sisters, Jennifer Aniston and Christina Applegate, all of whom were nominated for awards.

"We should all win! Mom and Dad Green are really proud," Applegate joked to ET on the red carpet.

See more on the Golden Globes in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

2020 Golden Globes: Taylor Swift and Amy Poehler Are Definitely Not Feuding Anymore (Live Updates)

Jason Momoa Rocks Man Bun and Tank Top Inside the 2020 Golden Globes and Fans Can't Get Enough

Christina Applegate Celebrates On-Screen Sisters Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's Golden Globe Noms

Golden Globes 2020: Christina Applegate Reacts to Her 'Friends' Sisters All Being Nominated This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery