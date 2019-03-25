As she prepares to launch her new morning show drama, Top of the Morning, Reese Witherspoon is keeping it calm, cool, and collected just like Gayle King!

The actress reunited with her A Wrinkle in Time costar, Oprah Winfrey, on Sunday, a night before the two attended a star-studded Apple event in California.

As they hung with Jennifer Garner, Winfrey couldn’t help bringing up one of the most talked about morning show interviews of recent weeks -- CBS This Morning co-host King’s interview with R. Kelly, during which King admirably kept her cool while Kelly stood up and started yelling mid-interview.

“You’re doing a morning show and Gayle King -- did you see that interview?” Winfrey quizzed Witherspoon.

“It was amazing,” Witherspoon said while appearing to clutch a glass of wine. “She is the calm in the eye of the storm. She was like, ‘I don’t think so.’”

“Good for her,” Garner piped in. “She was the person for that.”

Witherspoon then declared, “I need to do a scene like that,” before Winfrey demanded she perform it on the spot!

“I don’t even hear what you say,” Witherspoon responded, immediately slipping into character and pulling her best impression of King. “This is my Gayle face. ‘You need to sit down. Robert, Robert, Robert.’”

Winfrey was all for it, stating again that Witherspoon needs to do such a scene in Top of the Morning, which is being made for Apple TV+ and also stars Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carrell. In fact, Winfrey thinks Witherspoon should get Kelly himself onto the show!

“I know what,” the talk show queen enthused. “The morning show should get R. Kelly.”

“I don’t think that’s going to be possible, O,” Witherspoon replied as the two burst into giggles. “I think he might be tied up! Maybe some legal issues...”

The hilarious exchange was posted on O Magazine’s Instagram account, with a caption reading, “Did @reesewitherspoon nail her impression of @gayleking?! We think @oprah approves 😂😂😂 Tap the link in our bio to read all about Reese’s new @apple show with Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell! #AppleEvent.”

The fun and giggles between the celeb friends has been frequent since they bonded on the set of Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time in New Zealand, where their adventures making margaritas and spending Valentine’s Day together were well-documented on social media.

In January 2018, Witherspoon then went head-to-head with Ellen DeGeneres to battle it out for the title of Winfrey’s official best friend.

See more on the fun pals' upcoming shows below.

