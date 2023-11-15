Deacon Phillippe is living large in New York City's West Village. The 20-year-old son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe allowed influencer Caleb Simpson, who frequently tours celebrity homes, into his apartment.

"I've got time between classes," said the aspiring music producer and musician as he showed off his pad.

Deacon's apartment features a black metal spiral staircase in the center of the entranceway, exposed brick walls, and shelves of vinyl records.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The New York University student introduced Caleb to his roommates, showed off his plant named "Daryl," and took him through his room, complete with a keyboard and a small studio setup.

Deacon even played a new song he's working on from his computer, and showed just how tight of a squeeze his tiny bathroom is.

The Never Have I Ever star commented on the post, writing, "Like this if you think Caleb and I should make a song together 😂."

His dad, Ryan, also commented, writing, "Yooooo," and mom Reese liked the post.

Last month, Reese praised her son on his birthday in a sweet Instagram post, writing, "HUGE Birthday wishes to my boy @deaconphillippe !! 🎂 🎈 ☀️Actually not a boy, he is a 20 yr old man today ! 🥰 Deacon, you are such a ray of sunshine, love and positivity in this world. Keep shining that wonderful light on us all! I 💗you !"

