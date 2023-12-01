Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's daughter had an eventful night out with her grandmother.

Ava Phillippe, 24, and her grandmother, Betty Reese, stole some of the spotlight at The Golden Bachelor finale on Thursday, showcasing a striking family resemblance that left fans doing double takes.

Seated side by side in the live studio audience, the duo radiated joy as they witnessed season 1 lead Gerry Turner propose to winner Theresa Nist. Ava -- clad in a chic ensemble featuring a black top, sequined shorts, and sheer tights -- took to Instagram to share the heartwarming reason behind their presence.

"My grandma Betty needed a date," Ava revealed to her followers. "She knew exactly who to call!"

The college student went on to express her admiration for her grandparent, asserting that Betty is the one who truly "deserves all the roses." Ava's Instagram post included a video capturing the moment when Reese, 75, graciously accepted a flower, declaring, "I love you, my dear."

Despite Reese's absence at the event, social media erupted with observations about the uncanny similarities between the 47-year-old actress and her family members. One Instagram user exclaimed, "I thought she was her mother at first." Another playfully commented, "Tell me that ain’t Reese Witherspoon in senior citizen makeup."

The comparisons between Reese and Ava have been a recurring theme on social media, with fans frequently highlighting the apparent genetic parallels.

Ava and her grandmother weren't the only stars attending the finale of The Golden Bachelor. Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt was caught on camera in the audience crying as Gerry picked Theresa.

