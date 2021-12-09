Reformation just kicked off a pretty unmissable holiday sale. The fashion brand is offering some of its bestsellers up to 40% off. If you’re still looking for the perfect holiday party outfit, enjoy the deals on Reformation dress styles, denim, blouses and more. Plus, standard shipping is free.

Reformation is a favorite among celebs and influencers alike. Stars like Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner are fans of the brand's clothes from puff sleeve frocks to high-waist jeans.

Shop the Holiday Sale

The deals are even better than the brand’s Black Friday deals. Now's the perfect time to score new pieces for the holidays. Reformation's style is inspired by vintage garments and the brand is dedicated to using sustainable fabrics.

Ahead, shop the best deals at Reformation's holiday sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

Hailey Bieber Shares How to Get Her Beach Waves

Hailey Bieber Is the New Superga Global Ambassador

Amazon Deal: Khloé Kardashian's Trick to Staying Hydrated is $21

Kate Spade Just Put So Many Cute Bags on Sale

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Jackets and Coats