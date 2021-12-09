Shopping

Reformation's Holiday Sale is Here: Get Up to 40% Off Dresses, Jeans and More

By ETonline Staff
Reformation just kicked off a pretty unmissable holiday sale. The fashion brand is offering some of its bestsellers up to 40% off. If you’re still looking for the perfect holiday party outfit, enjoy the deals on Reformation dress styles, denim, blouses and more. Plus, standard shipping is free.

Reformation is a favorite among celebs and influencers alike. Stars like Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner are fans of the brand's clothes from puff sleeve frocks to high-waist jeans.

The deals are even better than the brand’s Black Friday deals. Now's the perfect time to score new pieces for the holidays. Reformation's style is inspired by vintage garments and the brand is dedicated to using sustainable fabrics.

Ahead, shop the best deals at Reformation's holiday sale. 

Stardust High Rise Straight Jeans
$198$138
Aribella Dress
$278$194
Gerard Top
$88$61
Cyril Dress
$248$148
Assunta Strappy Block Heel Mule
$198$138
Lemon Dress
$178$124
Nathalia Regenerative Wool Cardigan
$198$118
Helio Dress
$178$124
Harper High Rise Skinny Jeans
$98$58
Colleen Dress
This sleek, almond dress features a sophisticated fitted bodice.
$278$195
Leyla Two Piece
Try this form-fitting, two piece in the color chestnut for a fall refresh.
$128$76

