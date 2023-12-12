Sales & Deals

Reformation's Winter Sale Is Here: Save Up to 40% on Holiday Party Dresses, Jeans, Sweaters and More

Reformation Holiday Sale
Reformation
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:41 PM PST, December 12, 2023

Just in time for the holidays, Reformation's winter deals are here to help you refresh your wardrobe.

Reformation's highly anticipated winter sale offers rare, major markdowns on editor-approved and celeb-loved wardrobe upgrades. The LA-based label has a long list of famous wearers, including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, to name a few. Right now, you can save up to 40% on tons of must-have styles. 

Shop the Reformation Holiday Sale

Whether you’re looking for the perfect holiday party dress or new jeans, sweaters and boots for the chilly season, you don't need to be a celebrity to save on Reformation's best-selling and most-loved pieces. The deals are even better than the brand’s Black Friday sale, meaning now's the time to score new fits for the holidays.

Reformation's extensive selection of discounts isn’t limited to winter staples. Not only are there year-round basics, but you'll also find a wide range of warm-weather styles like linen pants, mini dresses, skirts and more. 

Ahead, shop the best deals from Reformation's sale before your favorite styles sell out.

Beckie Cashmere Collared Sweater

Beckie Cashmere Collared Sweater
Reformation

Beckie Cashmere Collared Sweater

This cashmere and wool sweater has a relaxed fit for a slouchy look and a v-neckline. Find it in four colors and prints.

$248 $174

Shop Now

Mochi Dress

Mochi Dress
Reformation

Mochi Dress

This long-sleeve dress has a sweetheart neckline and back smocking. Pair it with boots for the ideal 'fit.

$218 $153

Shop Now

Wallis Cashmere Midi Dress

Wallis Cashmere Midi Dress
Reformation

Wallis Cashmere Midi Dress

Cozy up in this cashmere midi dress that comes in two colors.

$378 $227

Shop Now

Tazz Maxi Denim Skirt

Tazz Maxi Denim Skirt
Reformation

Tazz Maxi Denim Skirt

Try the denim maxi skirt trend with this number. It comes in six washes.

$188 $132

Shop Now

Jennita Cashmere Dress

Jennita Cashmere Dress
Reformation

Jennita Cashmere Dress

This cashmere dress has a scoop neck and a slit. Find it in three colors.

$298 $179

Shop Now

Medium Chiara Convertible Bag

Medium Chiara Convertible Bag
Reformation

Medium Chiara Convertible Bag

Finish your holiday 'fit with this champagne handbag. You can wear it multiple ways.

$398 $239

Shop Now

Remy Knee Boot

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation

Remy Knee Boot

These boots with an easy heel come in an on-trend length. Seven colors are available, so you can find the pair that matches your wardrobe best. 

$478 $287

Shop Now

Galinda Cashmere Dress

Galinda Cashmere Dress
Reformation

Galinda Cashmere Dress

This festive dress comes in a warm cashmere. It's ideal for layering.

$348 $209

Shop Now

Kacia Satin Dress

Kacia Satin Dress
Reformation

Kacia Satin Dress

Jaws will drop when you show up to your holiday party in this number with bow straps. 

$298 $179

Shop Now

Nevaeh Satin Dress

Nevaeh Satin Dress
Reformation

Nevaeh Satin Dress

This on-trend strapless dress has a sexy cutout detail. Shop it in two colors.

$278 $167

Shop Now

Reformation Ballari Dress

Reformation Ballari Dress
Reformation

Reformation Ballari Dress

From the lightweight drapey fabric to the off the shoulder neckline, this black dress with sleeves is a show-stopper.

$248 $174

Shop Now

Sam Cotton Cashmere Oversized Crew Sweater

Sam Cotton Cashmere Oversized Crew Sweater
Reformation

Sam Cotton Cashmere Oversized Crew Sweater

Save $74 on a soft, chunky sweater that every winter wardrobe needs.

$248 $174

Shop Now

Bryn Silk Dress

Bryn Silk Dress
Reformation

Bryn Silk Dress

Delicate and breathable, this stylish silk dress feels like you're next to nothing.

$328 $197

Shop Now

Will Oversized Twill Shirt

Will Oversized Twill Shirt
Reformation

Will Oversized Twill Shirt

Designed to be oversized and relaxed throughout, this ready-for-winter shirt can provide a tailored look to your outfit.

$128 $77

Shop Now

Tags: