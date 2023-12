Reformation's highly anticipated winter sale offers rare, major markdowns on editor-approved and celeb-loved wardrobe upgrades. The LA-based label has a long list of famous wearers, including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, to name a few. Right now, you can save up to 40% on tons of must-have styles.

Shop the Reformation Holiday Sale

Whether you’re looking for the perfect holiday party dress or new jeans, sweaters and boots for the chilly season, you don't need to be a celebrity to save on Reformation's best-selling and most-loved pieces. The deals are even better than the brand’s Black Friday sale, meaning now's the time to score new fits for the holidays.

Reformation's extensive selection of discounts isn’t limited to winter staples. Not only are there year-round basics, but you'll also find a wide range of warm-weather styles like linen pants, mini dresses, skirts and more.

Ahead, shop the best deals from Reformation's sale before your favorite styles sell out.

Mochi Dress Reformation Mochi Dress This long-sleeve dress has a sweetheart neckline and back smocking. Pair it with boots for the ideal 'fit. $218 $153 Shop Now

Remy Knee Boot Reformation Remy Knee Boot These boots with an easy heel come in an on-trend length. Seven colors are available, so you can find the pair that matches your wardrobe best. $478 $287 Shop Now

Kacia Satin Dress Reformation Kacia Satin Dress Jaws will drop when you show up to your holiday party in this number with bow straps. $298 $179 Shop Now

Reformation Ballari Dress Reformation Reformation Ballari Dress From the lightweight drapey fabric to the off the shoulder neckline, this black dress with sleeves is a show-stopper. $248 $174 Shop Now

