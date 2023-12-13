Just in time for the holidays, Reformation's winter deals are here to help you refresh your wardrobe.
Reformation's highly anticipated winter sale offers rare, major markdowns on editor-approved and celeb-loved wardrobe upgrades. The LA-based label has a long list of famous wearers, including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, to name a few. Right now, you can save up to 40% on tons of must-have styles. Plus, score an extra 15% off using the code EXTRA15 at checkout.
Shop the Reformation Holiday Sale
Whether you’re looking for the perfect holiday party dress or new jeans, sweaters and boots for the chilly season, you don't need to be a celebrity to save on Reformation's best-selling and most-loved pieces. The deals are even better than the brand’s Black Friday sale, meaning now's the time to score new fits for the holidays.
Reformation's extensive selection of discounts isn’t limited to winter staples. Not only are there year-round basics, but you'll also find a wide range of warm-weather styles like linen pants, mini dresses, skirts and more.
Ahead, shop the best deals from Reformation's sale before your favorite styles sell out.
Beckie Cashmere Collared Sweater
This cashmere and wool sweater has a relaxed fit for a slouchy look and a v-neckline. Find it in four colors and prints.
Mochi Dress
This long-sleeve dress has a sweetheart neckline and back smocking. Pair it with boots for the ideal 'fit.
Wallis Cashmere Midi Dress
Cozy up in this cashmere midi dress that comes in two colors.
Tazz Maxi Denim Skirt
Try the denim maxi skirt trend with this number. It comes in six washes.
Jennita Cashmere Dress
This cashmere dress has a scoop neck and a slit. Find it in three colors.
Medium Chiara Convertible Bag
Finish your holiday 'fit with this champagne handbag. You can wear it multiple ways.
Remy Knee Boot
These boots with an easy heel come in an on-trend length. Seven colors are available, so you can find the pair that matches your wardrobe best.
Galinda Cashmere Dress
This festive dress comes in a warm cashmere. It's ideal for layering.
Kacia Satin Dress
Jaws will drop when you show up to your holiday party in this number with bow straps.
Nevaeh Satin Dress
This on-trend strapless dress has a sexy cutout detail. Shop it in two colors.
Reformation Ballari Dress
From the lightweight drapey fabric to the off the shoulder neckline, this black dress with sleeves is a show-stopper.
Sam Cotton Cashmere Oversized Crew Sweater
Save $74 on a soft, chunky sweater that every winter wardrobe needs.
Bryn Silk Dress
Delicate and breathable, this stylish silk dress feels like you're next to nothing.
Will Oversized Twill Shirt
Designed to be oversized and relaxed throughout, this ready-for-winter shirt can provide a tailored look to your outfit.
