The start of spring typically brings the motivation to give your home the refresh it deserves, especially after spending ample amounts of time indoors during the chillier months. Whether you’ve lived in the same place for a while or just moved to a new apartment, Wayfair's Spring Savings Sale has everything you need to kick off the spring cleaning season by sprucing up your bedroom, living room, and kitchen. Right now, you can save up to 70% on furniture, decor, cookware and more home upgrades.

Shop Wayfair's Spring Sale

Now through Tuesday, March 7, the Wayfair deals have you covered so you can relax this spring. If you're looking to save big on investment pieces for your space, Wayfair's sale features massive deals across a wide array of categories with picks from brands you know and love. Plus, shipping is free on every order. You can find discounts on everything from mattresses to sleeper sofas, home office desks, and everything in between.

With thousands of furniture home decor finds to shop, narrowing down the best deals can be overwhelming. To help make your shopping easier, we've found the best deals from the Wayfair Spring Savings Sale available now.

Binghamton Upholstered Armchair Wayfair Binghamton Upholstered Armchair Add an artistic touch to your home with this velvet upholstered chair, available in two other neutral colors. $1,120 $340 Shop Now

Gwen 46'' Console Table Wayfair Gwen 46'' Console Table A console table is great for displaying decor or your favorite books. It's also a useful piece to have in an entryway to hold a catch-all dish and more. $415 $180 Shop Now

Bowdoin Upholstered Bed Wayfair Bowdoin Upholstered Bed Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design. $327 $210 Shop Now

Cain Nightstand Wayfair Cain Nightstand Mirrored furniture is making a comeback, and this nightstand adds visual interest while making your space look bigger. $325 $246 Shop Now

