Refresh Your Home for Spring With The Best Furniture and Decor Deals from Wayfair's Surprise Sale

By Lauren Gruber
Wayfair Fresh Start Sale 2023
Wayfair

The start of spring typically brings the motivation to give your home the refresh it deserves, especially after spending ample amounts of time indoors during the chillier months. Whether you’ve lived in the same place for a while or just moved to a new apartment, Wayfair's Spring Savings Sale has everything you need to kick off the spring cleaning season by sprucing up your bedroom, living room, and kitchen. Right now, you can save up to 70% on furniture, decor, cookware and more home upgrades.

Shop Wayfair's Spring Sale

Now through Tuesday, March 7, the Wayfair deals have you covered so you can relax this spring. If you're looking to save big on investment pieces for your space, Wayfair's sale features massive deals across a wide array of categories with picks from brands you know and love. Plus, shipping is free on every order. You can find discounts on everything from mattresses to sleeper sofas, home office desks, and everything in between. 

With thousands of furniture home decor finds to shop, narrowing down the best deals can be overwhelming. To help make your shopping easier, we've found the best deals from the Wayfair Spring Savings Sale available now.   

Seylow 81.5'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa
Seylow 81.5'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair
Seylow 81.5'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa

If you've always dreamed of owning a leather couch, now's your chance. This vegan leather option extends into a twin-sized bed for additional sleeping space.

$916$436
Binghamton Upholstered Armchair
Binghamton Upholstered Armchair
Wayfair
Binghamton Upholstered Armchair

Add an artistic touch to your home with this velvet upholstered chair, available in two other neutral colors.

$1,120$340
Gwen 46'' Console Table
Gwen 46'' Console Table
Wayfair
Gwen 46'' Console Table

A console table is great for displaying decor or your favorite books. It's also a useful piece to have in an entryway to hold a catch-all dish and more.

$415$180
Laina Ahsaad Abstract Machine Woven Cream Area Rug
Laina Ahsaad Abstract Machine Woven Cream Area Rug
Wayfair
Laina Ahsaad Abstract Machine Woven Cream Area Rug

Add a subtle touch of texture with this soothing dove grey and cream area rug — at 59% off.

$340$130
Aminatou 58'' Wide Sideboard
Aminatou 58'' Wide Sideboard
Wayfair
Aminatou 58'' Wide Sideboard

Herringbone-patterned wood and a mid-century design makes this buffet table a stylish storage option.

$675$310
Clark 80'' Leather Sofa
Clark 80'' Leather Sofa
Wayfair
Clark 80'' Leather Sofa

Prefer to splurge on genuine leather? This gorgeous couch comes in camel, dark brown or grey leather upholstery.

$2,713$1,520
Penelope Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)
Penelope Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)
Wayfair
Penelope Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)

Minimal and sleek but far from basic, these wood bar and counter stools have backless saddle-style seats that can be hidden under counters when not in use.

$345$238
Bowdoin Upholstered Bed
Bowdoin Upholstered Bed
Wayfair
Bowdoin Upholstered Bed

Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.

$327$210
Cain Nightstand
Cain Nightstand
Wayfair
Cain Nightstand

Mirrored furniture is making a comeback, and this nightstand adds visual interest while making your space look bigger.

$325$246
Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress - Full
Nora® 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair
Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress - Full

Take over 65% off this ridiculously comfortable hybrid mattress with built-in cooling technology and plenty of joint support.

$1,099$440

