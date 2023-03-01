Refresh Your Home for Spring With The Best Furniture and Decor Deals from Wayfair's Surprise Sale
The start of spring typically brings the motivation to give your home the refresh it deserves, especially after spending ample amounts of time indoors during the chillier months. Whether you’ve lived in the same place for a while or just moved to a new apartment, Wayfair's Spring Savings Sale has everything you need to kick off the spring cleaning season by sprucing up your bedroom, living room, and kitchen. Right now, you can save up to 70% on furniture, decor, cookware and more home upgrades.
Now through Tuesday, March 7, the Wayfair deals have you covered so you can relax this spring. If you're looking to save big on investment pieces for your space, Wayfair's sale features massive deals across a wide array of categories with picks from brands you know and love. Plus, shipping is free on every order. You can find discounts on everything from mattresses to sleeper sofas, home office desks, and everything in between.
With thousands of furniture home decor finds to shop, narrowing down the best deals can be overwhelming. To help make your shopping easier, we've found the best deals from the Wayfair Spring Savings Sale available now.
If you've always dreamed of owning a leather couch, now's your chance. This vegan leather option extends into a twin-sized bed for additional sleeping space.
Add an artistic touch to your home with this velvet upholstered chair, available in two other neutral colors.
A console table is great for displaying decor or your favorite books. It's also a useful piece to have in an entryway to hold a catch-all dish and more.
Add a subtle touch of texture with this soothing dove grey and cream area rug — at 59% off.
Herringbone-patterned wood and a mid-century design makes this buffet table a stylish storage option.
Prefer to splurge on genuine leather? This gorgeous couch comes in camel, dark brown or grey leather upholstery.
Minimal and sleek but far from basic, these wood bar and counter stools have backless saddle-style seats that can be hidden under counters when not in use.
Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.
Mirrored furniture is making a comeback, and this nightstand adds visual interest while making your space look bigger.
Take over 65% off this ridiculously comfortable hybrid mattress with built-in cooling technology and plenty of joint support.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kick-Start Your Spring Cleaning With the Best Deals on Robot Vacuums
Your Spring Cleaning Checklist: Shop the Best Cleaning Supplies
The Best Spring Mattress Sales and Deals to Shop Now
The Best Home Deals from Amazon — Winter Decor, Furniture and More
Shop Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' Spring 2023 Furniture Collection
Save Now on This Highly-Rated Dyson Vacuum Lookalike From Amazon
The Best Desks Under $100 to Upgrade Your Everyday Work Setup