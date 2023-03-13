Kiehl's Friends and Family sale is here. The lauded skincare brand has been around since the 1850s and been consistently delivering all-natural, scientifically-proven skincare staples. Just in time to stock up on products to add to your spring skin care regimen, the Kiehl's sale is discounting every one of the brand's best-sellers.

Right now, you can enjoy 25% off sitewide during the Kiehl's Friends and Family sale and save on all of the brand's most popular skincare, hair care, body care products. Best of all, no code is required to snag these incredible savings. Whether you’re already a fan of Kiehl’s or you’re looking for some new skin care products to soothe your dry skin before the new season, this Kiehl's sale is not one to miss.

Shop 25% Off Kiehl's

From powerful Vitamin C serums to hydrating facial cleansers, this sale is the perfect time to treat yourself to top-quality products made from natural ingredients. Included in the sale are tried-and-true moisturizers, serums, eye creams and more. Below, shop our top picks from the Kiehl's sale—with can't-miss deals on serums, face masks, and other anti-aging products for all skin types.

Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum Kiehl's Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum According to Kiehl's, the precise micro-dose formulation of their anti-aging serum delivers visible results with minimal visible redness, dryness, or peeling. Wrinkles are visibly reduced, skin is firmer, pores appear minimized, and skin tone and texture are more even. $65 $49 Shop Now

Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness. $60 $45 Shop Now

