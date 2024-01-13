Sales & Deals

Refresh Your Space With the Best Deals on Ruggable's Washable Rugs This Long Weekend

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ruggable
Ruggable
By ETonline Staff
Published: 7:46 AM PST, January 13, 2024

Get a new, washable rug for less and transform your home for 2024 during Ruggable's flash sale.

Between shedding pets and active kids, your rugs have probably seen better days. While most rugs aren’t designed to survive a washing cycle, Ruggable is a cult-favorite brand loved for its machine-washable rugs that make maintenance easy. Seen in the homes of Kyle Richards and Jonathan Van Ness, Ruggable's affordable designs span area rugs, runners, bath mats and doormats.

Rugs are a great way to change up any space without replacing an entire room's furniture and decor. Now through Monday, January 15, Ruggable is hosting a flash sale offering 15% off sitewide. Shoppers can use the code FLASH24 to save on every one of the brand's washable rugs, including styles from their designer collaborations.

Shop the Ruggable Sale

Ruggable is known for its spill-, stain-, dust- and dirt-resistant rugs, which means you can feel confident adding bold patterns and bright colors into your home decor. Each rug is available in area and runner sizes from 2'x3' up to 9'x12' in classic low pile or premium medium pile for extra cushion. Doormats are 3'x2.5', and are made with mold-resistant technology for indoor and outdoor use.

The best part of this Ruggable sale is that pieces from lauded collaborations with everyone from Jonathan Adler and Iris Apfel to Keith Haring and Barbie are up for grabs. Below, shop the best Ruggable deals this holiday weekend to give any room the upgrade it deserves.

Jaque Checkered Stone Rug, 6' x 9'

Jaque Checkered Stone Rug, 6' x 9'
Ruggable

Jaque Checkered Stone Rug, 6' x 9'

Warm, soft cappuccino squares get mixed against a soft pearl background for this on-trend checkerboard rug.

$339 $288

With code FLASH24

Shop Now

Rayne Soft Navy Rug, 6' x 9'

Rayne Soft Navy Rug, 6' x 9'
Ruggable

Rayne Soft Navy Rug, 6' x 9'

Elevate your favorite space with the distressed Rayne Soft Navy Rug. Inspired by intricate artistry, this globally-inspired design features an ornate border and soft teal and cream medallions complemented by pops of orange and yellow. 

$339 $288

With code FLASH24

Shop Now

Jonathan Adler Inkdrop Lapis Blue Rug, 5' x 7'

Jonathan Adler Inkdrop Lapis Blue Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable

Jonathan Adler Inkdrop Lapis Blue Rug, 5' x 7'

Incorporate a geometric piece like this moody blue Jonathan Adler rug to add some line and structure to your space.

$279 $237

With code FLASH24

Shop Now

Valencia Sage Green Rug, 8' x 10'

Valencia Sage Green Rug, 8' x 10'
Ruggable

Valencia Sage Green Rug, 8' x 10'

Timeless yet versatile, this rug blends artistically-designed light cream linework in a mirrored motif with a light sage background.

$489 $416

With code FLASH24

Shop Now

Iris Apfel Birds Of A Feather Rug, 6' x 9'

Iris Apfel Birds Of A Feather Rug, 6' x 9'
Ruggable

Iris Apfel Birds Of A Feather Rug, 6' x 9'

A bold and bright celebration of tropical birds, this mirrored design boasts a warm-toned color palette of pink, orange, yellow, and blue. It evokes lively, playful energy, similar to that of the exotic birds depicted.

$419 $356

With code FLASH24

Shop Now

Barbie Pink Ombre Rug, 6' x 9'

Barbie Pink Ombre Rug, 6' x 9'
Ruggable

Barbie Pink Ombre Rug, 6' x 9'

Hot pink ombre makes this rug feel playful and sophisticated all at once.

$379 $322

With code FLASH24

Shop Now

Barbie Dreamworld Ivory & Pink Rug, 8' x 10'

Barbie Dreamworld Ivory & Pink Rug, 8' x 10'
Ruggable

Barbie Dreamworld Ivory & Pink Rug, 8' x 10'

Geometric lines in various shades of pink give this rug Art Deco-inspired style.

$539 $458

With code FLASH24

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Deals on Space Heaters — Up to 65% Off

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Space Heaters — Up to 65% Off

The 20 Best Samsung Appliance Deals to Upgrade Your Home for 2024

Sales & Deals

The 20 Best Samsung Appliance Deals to Upgrade Your Home for 2024

The 45 Best Walmart New Year Deals to Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The 45 Best Walmart New Year Deals to Shop Right Now

15 Expensive-Looking Furniture Pieces You Can Buy at Walmart

Home

15 Expensive-Looking Furniture Pieces You Can Buy at Walmart

The Best Amazon Home Deals — Shop Fall Home Decor, Furniture and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Home Deals — Shop Fall Home Decor, Furniture and More

The Best Early Walmart Holiday Deals You Can Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Walmart Holiday Deals You Can Shop Now

Shop the 28 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Sales & Deals

Shop the 28 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Tags: