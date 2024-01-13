Between shedding pets and active kids, your rugs have probably seen better days. While most rugs aren’t designed to survive a washing cycle, Ruggable is a cult-favorite brand loved for its machine-washable rugs that make maintenance easy. Seen in the homes of Kyle Richards and Jonathan Van Ness, Ruggable's affordable designs span area rugs, runners, bath mats and doormats.

Rugs are a great way to change up any space without replacing an entire room's furniture and decor. Now through Monday, January 15, Ruggable is hosting a flash sale offering 15% off sitewide. Shoppers can use the code FLASH24 to save on every one of the brand's washable rugs, including styles from their designer collaborations.

Shop the Ruggable Sale

Ruggable is known for its spill-, stain-, dust- and dirt-resistant rugs, which means you can feel confident adding bold patterns and bright colors into your home decor. Each rug is available in area and runner sizes from 2'x3' up to 9'x12' in classic low pile or premium medium pile for extra cushion. Doormats are 3'x2.5', and are made with mold-resistant technology for indoor and outdoor use.

The best part of this Ruggable sale is that pieces from lauded collaborations with everyone from Jonathan Adler and Iris Apfel to Keith Haring and Barbie are up for grabs. Below, shop the best Ruggable deals this holiday weekend to give any room the upgrade it deserves.

