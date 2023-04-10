Shopping

REN Skincare Is Having A Rare Sale — Save Up to 50% On Brightening Eye Cream and More Targeted Treatments

By ETonline Staff‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
REN Clean Skincare Friends and Family Sale
REN Clean Skincare

If you are looking for richly hydrating, wrinkle-reducing, and brightening skincare products to add to your beauty routine this spring, you should check out the sale from the internet's favorite eco-conscious beauty brand: REN Clean Skincare. From bestsellers to new arrivals, you can save 25% on all of REN's sensitive skin staples. Select items are even marked down further for as much as 50% off.

Shop the REN Skincare Sale

Now through Sunday, April 16, brightening, anti-aging essentials and fan-favorites are all discounted during the REN Skincare Friends & Family Sale. April is Earth Month after all and REN Clean Skincare is committed to creating high-quality clean skincare products for sensitive skin with a Zero Waste pledge. 

REN Skincare is not only a vegan, cruelty-free brand, but it has some of the best products for both wrinkle-fighting and skin nourishment. One of our favorites is the Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream. This powerhouse brightening eye cream combats dark circles caused by stress, eye strain and the environment. According to REN, it is proven to instantly revive tired eyes, lift, even skin tone and visibly reduce dark circles after just seven days.

Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream
REN Clean Skincare
Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream

Lightweight and hydrating, just a swipe of this eye cream helps minimize the appearance of puffiness, dark circles and other signs of irritation to keep your eyes looking bright.

$51$38

This Friends & Family sale only happens twice a year, so don't wait to stock up and save on REN Clean Skincare's line of powerful solutions. Ahead, shop all of our favorite REN Skincare products on sale now. For even more skincare, makeup, and hair care deals, check out our guide to all the best beauty sales happening this week.

Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic
REN Clean Skincare
Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic

A fan-favorite toner to help leave complexions bright and energized. By eliminating dulling dead skin cells and exfoliating away excess sebum, this leave on skin-refining toner helps to reveal a brighter, clarified, hydrated, smoother and more even-looking complexion.

$40$30
Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir
REN Clean Skincare
Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir

Created to combat dryness and signs of sensitivity, the lightweight facial oil gives your skin a non-greasy barrier between it and the elements. This helps your skin feel less dry and irritated at the end of the day. 

$40$42
Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream
REN Clean Skincare
Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream

REN's award-winning Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream is a lightweight moisturizer for instant and daily brightening. This formula is especially good for sensitive skin as it boosts brightness without exfoliation. 

$54$41
V-Cense Revitalising Night Cream
REN Clean Skincare
V-Cense Revitalising Night Cream

Intensively hydrating skin overnight, shoppers love this multi-action cream for reducing the appearance of fine lines and evening skin tone.

$58$29
Vita Mineral Active 7 Eye Gel
REN Clean Skincare
Vita Mineral Active 7 Eye Gel

Revive and brighten the delicate eye-area while minimizing the appearance of fine line with this cooling, hydrating gel. 

$36$18
Moroccan Rose Otto Body Lotion
REN Clean Skincare
Moroccan Rose Otto Body Lotion

Keep your entire body nourished after your daily shower with a luxurious rose-infused body lotion that soothes the skin and the senses.

$46$35
Guerande Salt Exfoliating Body Balm
REN Clean Skincare
Guerande Salt Exfoliating Body Balm

This exfoliating body balm helps get rid of dead skin cells, leaving you with soft smooth skin.

$42$21

