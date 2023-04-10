If you are looking for richly hydrating, wrinkle-reducing, and brightening skincare products to add to your beauty routine this spring, you should check out the sale from the internet's favorite eco-conscious beauty brand: REN Clean Skincare. From bestsellers to new arrivals, you can save 25% on all of REN's sensitive skin staples. Select items are even marked down further for as much as 50% off.

Shop the REN Skincare Sale

Now through Sunday, April 16, brightening, anti-aging essentials and fan-favorites are all discounted during the REN Skincare Friends & Family Sale. April is Earth Month after all and REN Clean Skincare is committed to creating high-quality clean skincare products for sensitive skin with a Zero Waste pledge.

REN Skincare is not only a vegan, cruelty-free brand, but it has some of the best products for both wrinkle-fighting and skin nourishment. One of our favorites is the Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream. This powerhouse brightening eye cream combats dark circles caused by stress, eye strain and the environment. According to REN, it is proven to instantly revive tired eyes, lift, even skin tone and visibly reduce dark circles after just seven days.

This Friends & Family sale only happens twice a year, so don't wait to stock up and save on REN Clean Skincare's line of powerful solutions. Ahead, shop all of our favorite REN Skincare products on sale now. For even more skincare, makeup, and hair care deals, check out our guide to all the best beauty sales happening this week.

Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir REN Clean Skincare Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir Created to combat dryness and signs of sensitivity, the lightweight facial oil gives your skin a non-greasy barrier between it and the elements. This helps your skin feel less dry and irritated at the end of the day. $40 $42 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

La Mer's Iconic Moisturizer Is On Sale for More Than 75% Off Right Now

The 18 Best Moisturizers for Your Face and Body This Spring

The Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF for a Protected Spring Glow

Best Anti-Aging Eye Creams — Ilia, Sunday Riley, Drunk Elephant & More

Get Your Glow On With Can’t-Miss Deals from Walmart's Beauty Sale

The 15 Best Beauty Deals to Shop from Ulta's Spring Haul Sale

The 10 Best Beauty Sales and Deals to Shop Right Now

33 Best Skincare and Beauty Tools to Elevate Your Beauty Routine