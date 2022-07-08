Saving on skincare products is always a great feeling. And if you were already in the market for a new night cream or sunscreen, you might want to consider checking out the current skincare sale from the internet's favorite zero waste beauty brand: REN Skincare.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, shoppers can use the code HOWL20 to get 20% off all regularly priced REN Skincare products. While sale items and value sets aren't included in the promotion, shoppers can grab some already marked-down REN Skincare products that are leaving the site through the brand's Last Chance section.

Shop REN Skincare's Sale

Bonus: Anyone who spends $80 or more on REN Skincare products will get a Living Proof Restore Perfecting Spray and AHA Body Serum as a free gift (the duo is normally $40, FYI) — perfect for incorporating into any summer skincare routine. And along with the skincare sale, shoppers can also enjoy free shipping on orders over $30.

Check out our favorite clean skincare products from the REN Skincare Sale below (we've also included some of faves that are already on sale without any promo codes).

Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir REN Skincare Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir The REN Skincare Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir gives your skin a non-greasy barrier between it and the elements. This helps your skin feel less dry and irritated at the end of the day. $59 $47 WITH CODE HOWL20 Buy Now

