REN Skincare Sale: Save 20% on Best-Selling Overnight Creams, SPF, Cleansers and More

By Wesley Horvath‍
REN Skincare Sale
REN Skincare

Saving on skincare products is always a great feeling. And if you were already in the market for a new night cream or sunscreen, you might want to consider checking out the current skincare sale from the internet's favorite zero waste beauty brand: REN Skincare.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, shoppers can use the code HOWL20 to get 20% off all regularly priced REN Skincare products. While sale items and value sets aren't included in the promotion, shoppers can grab some already marked-down REN Skincare products that are leaving the site through the brand's Last Chance section. 

Shop REN Skincare's Sale

Bonus: Anyone who spends $80 or more on REN Skincare products will get a Living Proof Restore Perfecting Spray and AHA Body Serum as a free gift (the duo is normally $40, FYI) — perfect for incorporating into any summer skincare routine. And along with the skincare sale, shoppers can also enjoy free shipping on orders over $30.

Check out our favorite clean skincare products from the REN Skincare Sale below (we've also included some of faves that are already on sale without any promo codes).

Summer Limited Edition Daily AHA Tonic
Ren Skincare Summer Limited Edition Daily AHA Tonic
REN Skincare
Summer Limited Edition Daily AHA Tonic

This limited-time formula helps exfoliate, brighten and tighten your skin to create a more even texture for you to apply moisturizer and the rest of your beauty regimen. 

$39$31
Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream
REN Skincare Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream
REN Skincare
Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream

Reduce dark circles and give your under eyes some hydration with REN Skincare's Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream. 

$51$41
WITH CODE HOWL20
Atlantic Kelp & Magnesium Ocean Plastic Body Wash
REN Skincare Atlantic Kelp & Magnesium Ocean Plastic Body Wash
REN Skincare
Atlantic Kelp & Magnesium Ocean Plastic Body Wash

Atlantic kelp has some great antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which makes this body wash perfect for moisturizing and smoothing your skin. 

$29$23
WITH CODE HOWL20
Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream Moisturizer
REN SKincare Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream Moisturizer
REN Skincare
Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream Moisturizer

The brand claims you'll have "visibly brighter, firmer and plumper after 7 days." Plus, the Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream Moisturizer is crafted for sensitive skin.

$52$42
WITH CODE HOWL20
Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir
REN Skincare Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir
REN Skincare
Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir

The REN Skincare Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir gives your skin a non-greasy barrier between it and the elements. This helps your skin feel less dry and irritated at the end of the day. 

$59$47
WITH CODE HOWL20
Perfect Canvas Clean Jelly Oil Cleanser
REN Skincare Perfect Canvas Clean Jelly Oil Cleanser
REN Skincare
Perfect Canvas Clean Jelly Oil Cleanser

This jelly oil cleanser helps gently clean your face and get rid of waterproof makeup, SPF products and pollutants. It also helps hydrate your skin as it cleans.

$37$30
WITH CODE HOWL20
Moroccan Rose Otto Body Lotion
REN Skincare Moroccan Rose Otto Body Lotion
REN Skincare
Moroccan Rose Otto Body Lotion

Keep your entire body nourished after your daily shower with the Moroccan Rose Otto Body Lotion.

$46$37
WITH CODE HOWL20
Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream
REN Skincare Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream
REN Skincare
Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream

Make sure your skin is moisturized throughout the night with this hydrating cream that also reduces hyperpigmentation. 

$55$44
WITH CODE HOWL20
Clean Screen Mineral SPF 30 Mattifying Face Sunscreen
REN Skincare Clean Screen Mineral SPF 30 Mattifying Face Sunscreen
REN Skincare
Clean Screen Mineral SPF 30 Mattifying Face Sunscreen

Everyone needs a good sunscreen for sensitive skin that will protect them from UVA/UVB this summer.

$40$32
WITH CODE HOWL20
Guerande Salt Exfoliating Body Balm
REN Skincare Guerande Salt Exfoliating Body Balm
REN Skincare
Guerande Salt Exfoliating Body Balm

This exfoliating body balm helps get rid of dead skin cells, leaving you with soft smooth skin.

$40$32
WITH CODE HOWL20

