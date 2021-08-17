Reviewers Are Obsessed With This Dyson Vacuum Dupe From Amazon

There's a Dyson vacuum dupe that's a fraction of the price. Amazon shoppers are raving about the Toppin Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently on sale for $110 (regularly $135). The vacuum has a rating of 4.4 stars and over 1,400 global reviews.

Toppin's vacuum is similar to the coveted and pricey Dyson cordless stick vacuum. The Toppin design has a ton of features that'll help elevate your household's tidying-up routine, including a powerful motor with a strong suction that'll effortlessly suck up all kinds of messes from dirt to pet hair. The portable vacuum, which is suitable for hard surface floor and low-pile carpet, has a rotatable 180-degree brush, one-click emptying and a fully sealed filtration system. An extension hose, wall mount, two-in-one brush, crevice tool and a cutter are included.

Amazon user Darling Nikki wrote in a review, "It's nearly impossible to vacuum in a wheelchair so I have a roomba. The problem is that it can't reach everywhere and it certainly can't clean my upholstery. This has worked out better than I expected. It's easy to maneuver and is light enough for me to hold while in my wheelchair. It comes with attachments for upholstery, carpet, and even a crevice tool."

Natalie also wrote, "The stick vacuum cleaner is powerful. It's perfect for keeping on my second floor in my home. I have all the bedrooms in this floor to do and the hallway I can get them done quickly and easily with this vacuum. It really has some power and sucks up all the animal hair and dirt."

