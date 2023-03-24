The time for spring cleaning is here and if you're realizing your vacuum has seen better days, one of the most innovative cordless stick designs is majorly marked down. To help you get a quality vacuum for quick cleaning, Samsung's top-rated Bespoke Jet is 60% off right now. Convenient for cleaning all types of surfaces, the Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum is on sale for $360 at Amazon.

Designed to clean difficult places, the lightweight Bespoke Jet stick vacuum features a 180-degree swivel head that allows the vacuum to change direction effortlessly. Also included with your Samsung vacuum is a long-reach crevice tool for tight corners and other awkward areas — along with a dusting and upholstery tool that picks up dirt on furniture. The cordless vacuum cleaner's digital display will show you the power level and brush type while notifying you of any issues such as clogs, missing filters, and more.

Get rid of your bulky corded vacuum and invest in a slim, new stick vacuum cleaner without a pesky cord to drag around your freshly cleaned floors. With tons of sales kicking off the start of spring, it's the perfect time of year to snap up a vacuum at an unbeatable price to get your home feeling fresh.

We've found more cordless stick vacuums from top-rated home brands to shop for spring. Many of these cordless stick vacuums have multiple brush heads, adjust from cleaning carpet to bare floors, and feature multi-step HEPA filtration for a deep clean. From Samsung and Dyson to Shark and Levoit, keep reading to check out more savings on the best cordless vacuums on the market right now.

Best Cordless Stick Vacuum Deals

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Walmart Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Clean your entire home from top to bottom with Dyson's long-lasting cordless vacuum. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar. $400 $230 Shop Now

Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum Dyson Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum Powerful to clean homes with pets, the Dyson V8 Fluffy cordless vacuum is $170 off right now at Walmart. The innovative Hair screw tool with a conical brush bar is perfect for cleaning upholstery and pet beds. $450 $280 Shop Now

LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner With 130AW suction power, the LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner can remove debris, pet fur, dust and more from tough to reach spaces. Plus, the vacuum works to filter 99.99% of particles with 4-stage Dual-HEPA filtration to help reduce pollution and allergy symptoms. $230 $100 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Dyson V11 Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Dyson V11 Vacuum Cleaner The V11 is Dyson's most intelligent, powerful cordless vacuum with twice the suction of any cordless vacuum. Engineered to deep clean your whole-home, the V11 is the right balance of power and run time when you need it. $700 $540 Shop Now

