The Best Dyson Deals On Vacuums and Air Purifiers for Spring Cleaning: Save Up to $200 This Weekend
Dyson is known for top-performing home devices from air purifying fans to cordless stick vacuums, including some of the best we've ever used. While the brand's signature standard usually comes at a price, purchasing Dyson technology is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. That's why when we see a Dyson deal, we know it is worth checking out.
You can save up to $200 on Dyson's top-of-the-line technology to welcome the spring cleaning season. While the coveted Dyson Airwrap multi-styler is not on sale, Dyson and Walmart are offering steep discounts on innovative, long-lasting products you’ll actually use for years to come. Now is the time to improve your home's indoor air quality and leave your floors cleaner than ever with spring cleaning deals on Dyson vacuums and air purifiers.
Best Dyson Vacuum Deals
The most popular of Dyson's vacuum cleaners are the sleek and lightweight cordless stick vacuums that come apart to transform into a handheld vacuum. From carpet to hardwood, they are ideal for cleaning any floor type — plus the attachments make cleaning hard-to-reach places easy. Get started on spring cleaning and shop all the best deals on Dyson vacuums, below.
Cleaning is a breeze with the lightweight, cordless Dyson V10. Having a pet is no problem with this Dyson vacuum, since it comes with special rollers designed to suction up pet hair. At the moment, you can save $100.
Clean your entire home from top to bottom with Dyson's long-lasting cordless vacuum. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar.
Powerful to clean homes with pets, the Dyson V8 Fluffy cordless vacuum is $170 off right now at Walmart. The innovative Hair screw tool with a conical brush bar is perfect for cleaning upholstery and pet beds.
The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum has a soft roller cleaner head that is perfect for cleaning a hard floor and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets. For versatile cleaning throughout your home, the Dyson V8 quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click.
One of Dyson's lightest and smallest vacuum with laser technology which makes cleaning the house a breeze.
Dyson Ball makes turning and maneuvering quick and easy. The self-adjusting cleaner head automatically transitions between different types of flooring.
Best Dyson Air Purifier Deals
One of the brand’s most multifunctional appliances is their Pure Hot + Cool, which serves as an air purifier, heater and fan all in one. The purifier fan cools your room down and cleans up the air at the same time — which is critical in the spring season of allergies and warmer weather. Right now, you can get $100 off the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP01 on Dyson's site.
This Dyson purifying heater and fan provides a powerful stream of purified airflow that will keep you warm or cool depending on the day.
Dyson's purifying tower fan is engineered to help improve your air quality. The fan and air purifier hybrid is a customer favorite, cooling you down with a powerful stream of purified air that reaches across the entire room with ease.
The Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan's Air Multiplier purifier fan technology provides a powerful stream of smooth, uninterrupted, purified air and a cooling tower fan.
This purifying fan is 20% quieter than the previous model if you're a light sleeper. Additionally, it diverts airflow through the back of the machine to purify without cooling.
Dyson's latest generation 3-in-1 Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool features an advanced filtration and humidification system to purify, humidify and keep you cool.
