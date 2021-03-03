Revolve Anniversary Sale -- Save 18% on Dresses, Shoes & More
Prep your closets and your credit cards: Revolve is having a sale.
Revolve is celebrating its 18th birthday on March 3. And just for today, the fashion retailer is giving you the chance to save 18% on some of its most fashionable items. The Revolve Anniversary sale is the only time of year that the brand will mark down its stock this high, which means the deals won't get better than this. So, if you're looking to stock your spring wardrobe with some new pieces, this is one sale you don't want to miss.
Once you've filled your cart with all the things you want to wear this season -- such as dresses, shoes, handbags and more -- all you have to do is enter the promo code HAPPY18 at the checkout. Sounds good, right?
Now, while most of the items on the Revolve website will be available in the sale, there are some exclusions, like items available for pre-order, gift cards, and specific brands like Birkenstock, Agolde, J Brand Denim, Stuart Weitzman and more. You can also check out the site for more details on what's excluded from the Revolve Anniversary sale.
Ready to start shopping? Give yourself a head start with ET Style's favorite fashion and beauty picks from the Revolve Anniversary sale below.
