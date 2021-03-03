Revolve Anniversary Sale -- Save 18% on Dresses, Shoes & More

Prep your closets and your credit cards: Revolve is having a sale.

Revolve is celebrating its 18th birthday on March 3. And just for today, the fashion retailer is giving you the chance to save 18% on some of its most fashionable items. The Revolve Anniversary sale is the only time of year that the brand will mark down its stock this high, which means the deals won't get better than this. So, if you're looking to stock your spring wardrobe with some new pieces, this is one sale you don't want to miss.

Once you've filled your cart with all the things you want to wear this season -- such as dresses, shoes, handbags and more -- all you have to do is enter the promo code HAPPY18 at the checkout. Sounds good, right?

Now, while most of the items on the Revolve website will be available in the sale, there are some exclusions, like items available for pre-order, gift cards, and specific brands like Birkenstock, Agolde, J Brand Denim, Stuart Weitzman and more. You can also check out the site for more details on what's excluded from the Revolve Anniversary sale.

Ready to start shopping? Give yourself a head start with ET Style's favorite fashion and beauty picks from the Revolve Anniversary sale below.

Tops

Free People Wide Eyed Tank Revolve Free People Wide Eyed Tank We love this high-neck tank top -- which will easily be a new staple in your closet. $16 AT REVOLVE (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

Nanushka Harri Top Revolve Nanushka Harri Top Wear this on its own tucked into your favorite jeans or layer it under your favorite sweater. $185 AT REVOLVE (REGULARLY $225) Buy Now

525 Cropped V Neck Cardigan Revolve 525 Cropped V Neck Cardigan Wear this with the coordinated top or with a cute tank underneath. Or throw it over your shoulders when you need an added layer over your ensemble. $64 AT REVOLVE (REGULARLY $78) Buy Now

House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Quinn Top Revolve House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Quinn Top A knit top is the perfect way to welcome in the new season. Wear this with high-waisted jeans or with its matching skirt for a pretty (and comfortable) ensemble. $97 AT REVOLVE (REGULARLY $118) Buy Now

Bottoms

Nike NP 3" Short Revolve Nike NP 3" Short Wear these for your next workout or, you know, your next coffee run or trip to the store. $25 AT REVOLVE (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Tularosa Variegated Rib Pant Revolve Tularosa Variegated Rib Pant When you just can't with a pair of jeans or "hard" pants, these sleek ribbed knit bottoms will be the lounge-ready alternative you're looking for. $138 AT REVOLVE (REGULARLY $168) Buy Now

BB Dakota Private School Skirt Revolve BB Dakota Private School Skirt Pleated skirts are officially back -- and we're loving this faux leather version from BB Dakota. $73 AT REVOLVE (REGULARLY $89) Buy Now

Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Revolve Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle If there's a time to stock up on the TikTok-approved mom jeans, this is it. $80 AT REVOLVE (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

Dresses & Jumpsuits

Norma Kamali Halter Turtle Side Slit Gown Revolve Norma Kamali Halter Turtle Side Slit Gown Keep this in your closet for all the special occasions you have coming up this year. $119 AT REVOLVE (REGULARLY $145) Buy Now

Superdown Cory Ruched Side Dress Revolve Superdown Cory Ruched Side Dress This dress will look just as good with a pair of heels as it will with classic white sneakers and an oversized denim jacket. $51 AT REVOLVE (REGULARLY $62) Buy Now

NBD Prosecco Jumpsuit Buy Now NBD Prosecco Jumpsuit For those of you looking forward to the warmer days ahead, this jumpsuit will be one of your go-to pieces. But if you want to wear it during the earlier days of spring, throw a cute cardigan over it. $154 AT REVOLVE (REGULARLY $188) Buy Now

Shoes

Vans La Costa Slide On Revolve Vans La Costa Slide On Without a doubt, these checkerboard slides are bound to make a statement with any outfit you wear. $30 AT REVOLVE (REGULARLY $36) Buy Now

Song of Style Bea Boot Revolve Song of Style Bea Boot In case you haven't heard, cow print is the It print of the moment. Tap into the trend with these knee-high boots and style them with a classic pair of jeans. $244 AT REVOLVE (REGULARLY $298) Buy Now

Schutz Jessy Mule Revolve Schutz Jessy Mule Could there be anything more essential for spring than a bright and vibrant pair of mules? We can't get over the buckle details on these, either. $80 AT REVOLVE (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

Beauty

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream 50ml Revolve Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream 50ml The Revolve Anniversary sale is your chance to save up on best-selling products like this cult-favorite cream from Augustinus Bader. $217 AT REVOLVE (REGULARLY $265) Buy Now

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 Revolve Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 We all know how important daily SPF is -- and this option from Supergoop is a favorite among beauty lovers everywhere. $28 AT REVOLVE (REGULARLY $34) Buy Now

HUM Nutrition Glow Sweet Glow Skin Hydration Vegan Gummies Revolve HUM Nutrition Glow Sweet Glow Skin Hydration Vegan Gummies Quench the thirst of your dry, winter skin with these tasty gummies from HUM Nutrition. $21 AT REVOLVE (REGULARLY $26) Buy Now

Hew Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier Revolve Hew Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier This little humidifier is small enough to keep on your desk or in your car -- meaning you can keep your skin hydrated all day long and anywhere. $32 AT REVOLVE (REGULARLY $39) Buy Now

