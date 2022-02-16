Prep your closets and your credit cards: The 2022 Revolve Sale has arrived with over 16,000 items that are marked down. If you're looking to prepare your spring wardrobe with some of the season's trendiest it pieces, this is one sale you don't want to miss. With clothing, jewelry and beauty deals up to 93% off and extremely fast shipping, step into spring with some fresh finds at Revolve.

Once you've filled your cart with all the things you want to wear this season — such as trench coats, weekend getaway dresses, heeled sandals, mini handbags and more — all you have to do is proceed to checkout where the promos are automatically applied.

Ready to start shopping? Give yourself a head start with ET's favorite picks from the Revolve sale below.

Tops

Ersa Top REVOLVE Ersa Top Wear this on its own tucked into your favorite jeans or layer it under your favorite oversized blazer. $120 $84 Buy Now

Rebel Jacket REVOLVE Rebel Jacket Wear this with a coordinating top or with a cute tank underneath. Or throw it over your shoulders when you need an added layer over your ensemble. $246 $173 Buy Now

Sofia Richie Crop Camisole REVOLVE Sofia Richie Crop Camisole A knit top is the perfect way to welcome in the new season. Wear this with high-waisted jeans, a celeb-loved bucket hat, or a midi skirt for a pretty (and comfortable) ensemble. $59 $27 Buy Now

Bottoms

Sweetheart Ribbed Pant REVOLVE Sweetheart Ribbed Pant When you just can't with a pair of jeans or "hard" pants, these sleek ribbed knit bottoms will be the lounge-ready alternative you're looking for. $168 $123 Buy Now

Dresses & Jumpsuits

Nora Jumpsuit REVOLVE Nora Jumpsuit For those of you looking forward to the warmer days ahead, this jumpsuit will be one of your go-to pieces. But if you want to wear it during the earlier days of spring, throw a cute cardigan over it. $228 $149 Buy Now

Shoes

Steve Madden Kenley Mule REVOLVE Steve Madden Kenley Mule Could there be anything more essential for spring than a bright and vibrant pair of heeled sandals? We can't get over the puffy details on these, either. $130 $78 Buy Now

Jewelry

Beauty

