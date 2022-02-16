Shopping

Revolve Is Having a Secret Sale: Save Up to 90% with These Presidents' Day Deals

By Dale Arden Chong‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
REVOLVE Sale 2022
Revolve

Prep your closets and your credit cards: The 2022 Revolve Sale has arrived with over 16,000 items that are marked down. If you're looking to prepare your spring wardrobe with some of the season's trendiest it pieces, this is one sale you don't want to miss. With clothing, jewelry and beauty deals up to 93% off and extremely fast shipping, step into spring with some fresh finds at Revolve.  

Shop Revolve's Sale

Once you've filled your cart with all the things you want to wear this season — such as trench coats, weekend getaway dresses, heeled sandals, mini handbags and more — all you have to do is proceed to checkout where the promos are automatically applied. 

Ready to start shopping? Give yourself a head start with ET's favorite picks from the Revolve sale below.

Tops

Harlie Halter Top
REVOLVE Halter Top
REVOLVE
Harlie Halter Top
We love this halter-neck top -- which will easily be a new staple in your closet.
$46$29
Ersa Top
REVOLVE Pink Ersa Top
REVOLVE
Ersa Top
Wear this on its own tucked into your favorite jeans or layer it under your favorite oversized blazer.
$120$84
Rebel Jacket
Rebel Jacket
REVOLVE
Rebel Jacket
Wear this with a coordinating top or with a cute tank underneath. Or throw it over your shoulders when you need an added layer over your ensemble.
$246$173
Sofia Richie Crop Camisole
Sofia Richie Crop Camisole
REVOLVE
Sofia Richie Crop Camisole
A knit top is the perfect way to welcome in the new season. Wear this with high-waisted jeans, a celeb-loved bucket hat, or a midi skirt for a pretty (and comfortable) ensemble.
$59$27

Bottoms

WeWoreWhat Chain Bike Short
Chain Bike Short
REVOLVE
WeWoreWhat Chain Bike Short
Wear these for your next workout or, you know, your next coffee run or trip to the store.
$88$58
Sweetheart Ribbed Pant
Sweetheart Ribbed Pant
REVOLVE
Sweetheart Ribbed Pant
When you just can't with a pair of jeans or "hard" pants, these sleek ribbed knit bottoms will be the lounge-ready alternative you're looking for.
$168$123
Vianka Leather Mini Skirt
Vianka Leather Mini Skirt
REVOLVE
Vianka Leather Mini Skirt
Checkered prints are officially in -- and we're loving it on this leather mini skirt from Song of Style.
$298$209
Agolde Lana Straight
Agolde Lana Straight
REVOLVE
Agolde Lana Straight
If there's a time to stock up on the TikTok-approved straight-leg jeans, this is it.
$198$179

Dresses & Jumpsuits

Halter Open Front Midi Dress
Halter Open Front Midi Dress
REVOLVE
Halter Open Front Midi Dress
Keep this in your closet for all the big and small occasions you have coming up this year.
$178$134
Yvonne Laced Back Midi Dress
Yvonne Laced Back Midi Dress
REVOLVE
Yvonne Laced Back Midi Dress
This dress will look just as good with a pair of heels as it will with classic white sneakers and an oversized denim jacket.
$66$53
Nora Jumpsuit
Nora Jumpsuit
REVOLVE
Nora Jumpsuit
For those of you looking forward to the warmer days ahead, this jumpsuit will be one of your go-to pieces. But if you want to wear it during the earlier days of spring, throw a cute cardigan over it.
$228$149

Shoes

Double Strap Scacchi Sandal
Double Strap Scacchi Sandal
REVOLVE
Double Strap Scacchi Sandal
Without a doubt, these checkerboard sandals are bound to make a statement with any outfit you wear.
$133$120
Song of Style Bea Boot
Song of Style Bea Boot
Revolve
Song of Style Bea Boot
In case you haven't heard, cow print is the It print of the moment. Tap into the trend with these knee-high boots and style them with a classic pair of jeans.
$209$298
Steve Madden Kenley Mule
Steve Madden Kenley Mule
REVOLVE
Steve Madden Kenley Mule
Could there be anything more essential for spring than a bright and vibrant pair of heeled sandals? We can't get over the puffy details on these, either.
$130$78

Jewelry

Pear Rhinestone Ring Set
Pear Rhinestone Ring Set
REVOLVE
Pear Rhinestone Ring Set
$60$39
Layered Coin Necklace
Layered Coin Necklace
REVOLVE
Layered Coin Necklace
$69$49
Lucky Necklace
Lucky Necklace
REVOLVE
Lucky Necklace
$45$31
Acrylic Ring Set
Acrylic Ring Set
REVOLVE
Acrylic Ring Set
$46$19

Beauty

Self-Care Starter Kit
Self-Care Starter Kit
REVOLVE
Self-Care Starter Kit
$100$75
lilah b. x REVOLVE Glow for Days Set
x REVOLVE Glow for Days Set
REVOLVE
lilah b. x REVOLVE Glow for Days Set
$86$38
HUM Nutrition Immune Defenders
HUM Nutrition Immune Defenders
REVOLVE
HUM Nutrition Immune Defenders
$22$18

RELATED CONTENT:

TikTok Is Obsessed With These Abercrombie Jeans and They’re on Sale

19 'Euphoria' Gifts to Give Your Best Friend on Valentine's Day

The Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men

Everything You Need to Host a Super Bowl Party on Feb. 13

Avène Skincare Sale: Save 30% on Celeb-Favorite Products

What to Wear to a Spring Wedding