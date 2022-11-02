Revolve Sale: Save up to 65% on Jeans, Sweaters, Jewelry and More Winter Wardrobe Essentials
Prep your closets and your credit cards: Revolve has added hot new items to its sale section and the deals are major. If you're looking to prepare your winter wardrobe with some of the season's trendiest it pieces, this is one sale you definitely don't want to miss. With clothing, jewelry, shoe and beauty deals, you can step into winter with some fresh finds from Revolve.
Fill your cart with all the things you want to wear this season — such as cropped sweaters and jackets, chunky-heeled booties, flattering jeans and so much more.
Ready to start shopping? Give yourself a head start with ET's favorite picks from the Revolve Sale below.
This puffer vest will keep you warm without looking bulky.
These Levi's jeans will hit your waist just right. Plus, they'll let you show off your new winter boots and heels.
Get cozy for winter. The cropped turtleneck sweater pairs well with mid-rise jeans.
Sport some dashing lightweight hoops with all your winter ensembles.
A form-fitting long-sleeved top is a winter wardrobe staple.
Serve in style with these high rise jeans. They have light fading and destroyed detail, perfect to match any look.
Dress to impress by wearing this 18k gold-plated necklace.
This halterneck dress is great if you want to dress up for a special day. It features a ruched bust with boned sides and a non-slip silicone trim.
For a simple look, wear this bodysuit and finish the look with boyfriend jeans and a sleek jacket.
Could there be anything more essential in your wardrobe than a pair of heeled mules? We can't get over the puffy details on these, either.
This jumpsuit will help you get started with the transition from the fall to winter season.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 16 Warmest Winter Coats to Shop Now
Elsa Hosk Launches Scandinavian-Inspired Clothing Line with Revolve
Best Amazon Deals on Winter Coats and Jackets
The Best Weighted Blankets Could Be the Key to a Better Night's Sleep
Save Up to 60% on UGG Boots and Slippers at Amazon
15 Best Winter Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Type of Dress Code
Shop Affordable Ski Gear on A Budget For Your Upcoming Ski Trip
Kim Kardashian Shares Her Favorite Fashion Finds on Revolve
Birkenstock Boston Clogs Are Back In Stock: Here's Where to Shop
Kim Kardashian and More Celebs Attend Revolve Festival 2022