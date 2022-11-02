Shopping

Revolve Sale: Save up to 65% on Jeans, Sweaters, Jewelry and More Winter Wardrobe Essentials

By ETonline Staff
Revolve Fall Fashion
Revolve

Prep your closets and your credit cards: Revolve has added hot new items to its sale section and the deals are major. If you're looking to prepare your winter wardrobe with some of the season's trendiest it pieces, this is one sale you definitely don't want to miss. With clothing, jewelry, shoe and beauty deals, you can step into winter with some fresh finds from Revolve.  

Shop the Revolve Sale

Fill your cart with all the things you want to wear this season — such as cropped sweaters and jackets, chunky-heeled booties, flattering jeans and so much more.

Ready to start shopping? Give yourself a head start with ET's favorite picks from the Revolve Sale below.

Superdown Trish Puffer Vest
Superdown Trish Puffer Vest
Revolve
Superdown Trish Puffer Vest

This puffer vest will keep you warm without looking bulky.

$84$68
Levi's x Revolve Ribcage Straight Ankle
Levi's x Revolve Ribcage Straight Ankle
Revolve
Levi's x Revolve Ribcage Straight Ankle

These Levi's jeans will hit your waist just right. Plus, they'll let you show off your new winter boots and heels.

$108$98
More to Come Gabbi Crop Sweater
More to Come Gabbi Crop Sweater
Revolve
More to Come Gabbi Crop Sweater

Get cozy for winter. The cropped turtleneck sweater pairs well with mid-rise jeans.

$64$45
Casa Clara Pauline Hoop
Casa Clara Pauline Hoop
Revolve
Casa Clara Pauline Hoop

Sport some dashing lightweight hoops with all your winter ensembles.

$52$38
Free People Stay Here Seamless Top
Free People Stay Here Seamless Top
Revolve
Free People Stay Here Seamless Top

A form-fitting long-sleeved top is a winter wardrobe staple.

$58$41
AGOLDE Nico High Rise Slim
Jet Midi Pant
Revolve
AGOLDE Nico High Rise Slim

Serve in style with these high rise jeans. They have light fading and destroyed detail, perfect to match any look. 

$168$152
Natalie B Jewelry Dari Necklace
Natalie B Jewelry Dari Necklace
Revolve
Natalie B Jewelry Dari Necklace

Dress to impress by wearing this 18k gold-plated necklace.

$99$43
House of Harlow 1960 Aureliene Maxi Dress
Aureliene Maxi Dress
Revolve
House of Harlow 1960 Aureliene Maxi Dress

This halterneck dress is great if you want to dress up for a special day. It features a ruched bust with boned sides and a non-slip silicone trim.

$248$179
AGOLDE Dhalia Scoop Bodysuit
Dhalia Scoop Bodysuit
Revolve
AGOLDE Dhalia Scoop Bodysuit

For a simple look, wear this bodysuit and finish the look with boyfriend jeans and a sleek jacket. 

$88$61
Steve Madden Kenley Mule
Steve Madden Kenley Mule
Revolve
Steve Madden Kenley Mule

Could there be anything more essential in your wardrobe than a pair of heeled mules? We can't get over the puffy details on these, either.

$130$62
Lovers and Friends Alex Jumpsuit
Alex Jumpsuit
Revolve
Lovers and Friends Alex Jumpsuit

This jumpsuit will help you get started with the transition from the fall to winter season.

$228$165

