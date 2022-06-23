Shopping

Revolve Summer Sale: Get up to 85% off Summer Fashion and Beauty

By Dale Arden Chong‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
REVOLVE Sale 2022
Revolve

Prep your closets and your credit cards: Revolve is hosting a Summer Sale and the deals are major. Right now through June 30th, Revolve is taking up to 65% off + an extra 20% off currently marked down items. If you're looking to prepare your summer wardrobe with some of the season's trendiest it pieces, this is one sale you definitely don't want to miss. With clothing, jewelry, shoe and beauty deals, you can step into summer with some fresh finds from Revolve.  

Shop Revolve's Summer Sale

Once you've filled your cart with all the things you want to wear this season — such as summer break dresses, heeled sandals, mini handbags and so much more.

Ready to start shopping? Give yourself a head start with ET's favorite picks from the Revolve Summer Sale below.

Tops

OW Collection Ione Shirt
OW Collection Ione Shirt
Revolve
OW Collection Ione Shirt

Pop in style with this trendy Ione Shirt. 

$80$28
Tularosa Collette Bias Top
Tularosa Collette Bias Top
Revolve
Tularosa Collette Bias Top

This refined vintage shirt is true to size and features a onal fil coupe throughout and cowl neck straps. 

$138$97
Michael Stars Aria Tank
Michael Stars Aria Tank
Revolve
Michael Stars Aria Tank

Style this shirt with the perfect high-waisted shorts and you'll be ready for a night out with friends.

$68$28
AGOLDE Dhalia Scoop Bodysuit
Dhalia Scoop Bodysuit
Revolve
AGOLDE Dhalia Scoop Bodysuit

For a simple summer look, wear this bodysuit and finish the look with high top pants and sandals. 

$88$81

Bottoms

7 For All Mankind Easy Ruby Cut Off
Easy Ruby Cut Off
Revolve
7 For All Mankind Easy Ruby Cut Off

Add these cut off shorts to your closet, you'll thank us later. 

$148$97
AGOLDE Nico High Rise Slim
Jet Midi Pant
Revolve
AGOLDE Nico High Rise Slim

Serve in style with these high rise jeans. They have light fading and destroyed detail, perfect to match any look. 

$168$101
Central Park West Myles Cable Pants
Myles Cable Pants
Revolve
Central Park West Myles Cable Pants

Pair these cable pants with a simple crop top and you'll stand out in a crowd.

$152$60
The Upside Jet Midi Pant
Jet Midi Pant
Revolve
The Upside Jet Midi Pant

Trust us, these midi pants will have everyone turn heads while you're breaking a sweat. 

$120$88
WeWoreWhat Chain Bike Short
Chain Bike Short
Revolve
WeWoreWhat Chain Bike Short

Wear these for your next workout or, you know, your next coffee run or trip to the store.

$88$66

Dresses & Jumpsuits

Tularosa Rory Dress
Rory Dress
Revovle
Tularosa Rory Dress

For a romantic night in a new town, this vintage dress features a Ruffle bodice and smocked waist skirt.

$208$146
Lovers and Friends Jemma Romper
Jemma Romper
Revolve
Lovers and Friends Jemma Romper

This effortlessly chic romper is made of knit jersey fabric and features an elastic waistband, surplice front, and side seam pockets. 

$155$39
House of Harlow 1960 Aureliene Maxi Dress
Aureliene Maxi Dress
Revolve
House of Harlow 1960 Aureliene Maxi Dress

This halterneck dress is a great summer dress if you want to dress up and take a walk at the beach. This dress features a ruched bust with boned sides and a non-slip silicone trim.

$248$174
Lovers and Friends Alex Jumpsuit
Alex Jumpsuit
Revolve
Lovers and Friends Alex Jumpsuit

This jumpsuit will help you get started with the summer season.

$228$149

Shoes

Raye Houston Sandal
Houston Sandal
Revolve
Raye Houston Sandal

These snakeskin sandals are a must-have to add to your summer wardrobe. 

$118$67
Steve Madden Selina Sandal
Steve Madden Selina Sandal
Revolve
Steve Madden Selina Sandal

Anything Steve Madden will have you add items to your shopping cart, especially these pyramid stud strap sandals . 

$50$35
Kaanas Selangor Ruched Platform Slide
Selangor Ruched Platform Slide
Revolve
Kaanas Selangor Ruched Platform Slide

Instead of Birkenstocks, these platform slides have a leather upper with a jute midsole for comfort. 

$129$84
Steve Madden Kenley Mule
Steve Madden Kenley Mule
Revolve
Steve Madden Kenley Mule

Could there be anything more essential for summer than a bright and vibrant pair of heeled sandals? We can't get over the puffy details on these, either.

$130$76

Jewelry

Dannijo Wilby Necklace
Dannijo Wilby Necklace
Revolve
Dannijo Wilby Necklace

This necklace has resin cylinder beads and freshwater pearls that'll make your dress elegant. 

$150$47
8 Other Reasons Flat Organic Hoop
8 Other Reasons Flat Organic Hoop
Revolve
8 Other Reasons Flat Organic Hoop

These gold plated flat hoop earrings will be the perfect accessory to your outfit. Plus, it's great quality and affortable.

$36$29
Natalie B Jewelry Dari Necklace
Natalie B Jewelry Dari Necklace
Revolve
Natalie B Jewelry Dari Necklace

Impress your friends and family by wearing this 18k gold-plated necklace.

$99$60

Beauty

they call her alfie Firming Facial Serum
Firming Facial Serum
Revolve
they call her alfie Firming Facial Serum

This serum will replenish, rejuvenate, and hydrate your skin to give it a summer glow. 

$68$32
Eve Lom Time Retreat Sheet Mask 4 Pack
Time Retreat Sheet Mask 4 Pack
Revolve
Eve Lom Time Retreat Sheet Mask 4 Pack

This mask pack will help reduce existing lines and prevent future wrinkle formation.

$60$29
Context White Charcoal Detox Mask
Context White Charcoal Detox Mask
Revolve
Context White Charcoal Detox Mask

To get glowing skin, this deep cleansing mask will help eliminate toxins and impurities. 

$45$23

 

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the 20 Best Summer Dresses Under $45

The 18 Best Swimsuits to Shop for Summer 2022

The Best Biker Shorts for Summer on Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The 21 Best Walking Shoes for Women — Summer 2022

TikTok Is in Love With This Lululemon Belt Bag - Shop The Look

The 30 Best Sandals for Summer 2022

22 TikTok Summer Fashion Trends Available on Amazon for Under $50

The 7 Best Perfumes That Smell Like Designer Fragrances For Less

10 Stylish 4th of July Swimsuits That Will Arrive Just in Time

TikTok Is Obsessed With These Abercrombie Jeans and They’re on Sale

Everything You Need to Host a Super Bowl Party on Feb. 13

Avène Skincare Sale: Save 30% on Celeb-Favorite Products

What to Wear to a Summer Wedding