Revolve Summer Sale: Get up to 85% off Summer Fashion and Beauty
Prep your closets and your credit cards: Revolve is hosting a Summer Sale and the deals are major. Right now through June 30th, Revolve is taking up to 65% off + an extra 20% off currently marked down items. If you're looking to prepare your summer wardrobe with some of the season's trendiest it pieces, this is one sale you definitely don't want to miss. With clothing, jewelry, shoe and beauty deals, you can step into summer with some fresh finds from Revolve.
Once you've filled your cart with all the things you want to wear this season — such as summer break dresses, heeled sandals, mini handbags and so much more.
Ready to start shopping? Give yourself a head start with ET's favorite picks from the Revolve Summer Sale below.
Tops
Pop in style with this trendy Ione Shirt.
This refined vintage shirt is true to size and features a onal fil coupe throughout and cowl neck straps.
Style this shirt with the perfect high-waisted shorts and you'll be ready for a night out with friends.
For a simple summer look, wear this bodysuit and finish the look with high top pants and sandals.
Bottoms
Add these cut off shorts to your closet, you'll thank us later.
Serve in style with these high rise jeans. They have light fading and destroyed detail, perfect to match any look.
Pair these cable pants with a simple crop top and you'll stand out in a crowd.
Trust us, these midi pants will have everyone turn heads while you're breaking a sweat.
Wear these for your next workout or, you know, your next coffee run or trip to the store.
Dresses & Jumpsuits
For a romantic night in a new town, this vintage dress features a Ruffle bodice and smocked waist skirt.
This effortlessly chic romper is made of knit jersey fabric and features an elastic waistband, surplice front, and side seam pockets.
This halterneck dress is a great summer dress if you want to dress up and take a walk at the beach. This dress features a ruched bust with boned sides and a non-slip silicone trim.
This jumpsuit will help you get started with the summer season.
Shoes
These snakeskin sandals are a must-have to add to your summer wardrobe.
Anything Steve Madden will have you add items to your shopping cart, especially these pyramid stud strap sandals .
Instead of Birkenstocks, these platform slides have a leather upper with a jute midsole for comfort.
Could there be anything more essential for summer than a bright and vibrant pair of heeled sandals? We can't get over the puffy details on these, either.
Jewelry
This necklace has resin cylinder beads and freshwater pearls that'll make your dress elegant.
These gold plated flat hoop earrings will be the perfect accessory to your outfit. Plus, it's great quality and affortable.
Impress your friends and family by wearing this 18k gold-plated necklace.
Beauty
This serum will replenish, rejuvenate, and hydrate your skin to give it a summer glow.
This mask pack will help reduce existing lines and prevent future wrinkle formation.
To get glowing skin, this deep cleansing mask will help eliminate toxins and impurities.
