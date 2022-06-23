Revolve Summer Sale: Get up to 85% off Summer Fashion and Beauty

Prep your closets and your credit cards: Revolve is hosting a Summer Sale and the deals are major. Right now through June 30th, Revolve is taking up to 65% off + an extra 20% off currently marked down items. If you're looking to prepare your summer wardrobe with some of the season's trendiest it pieces, this is one sale you definitely don't want to miss. With clothing, jewelry, shoe and beauty deals, you can step into summer with some fresh finds from Revolve.

Shop Revolve's Summer Sale

Once you've filled your cart with all the things you want to wear this season — such as summer break dresses, heeled sandals, mini handbags and so much more.

Ready to start shopping? Give yourself a head start with ET's favorite picks from the Revolve Summer Sale below.

Tops

Bottoms

Dresses & Jumpsuits

Tularosa Rory Dress Revovle Tularosa Rory Dress For a romantic night in a new town, this vintage dress features a Ruffle bodice and smocked waist skirt. $208 $146 Buy Now

Shoes

Steve Madden Kenley Mule Revolve Steve Madden Kenley Mule Could there be anything more essential for summer than a bright and vibrant pair of heeled sandals? We can't get over the puffy details on these, either. $130 $76 Buy Now

Jewelry

Beauty

