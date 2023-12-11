The Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton is in a new relationship.

During Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the reality star confirmed that she is in a new and "committed" relationship after her separation from husband Gordon Thornton in September.

Speculation about Thornton being in a new relationship arose after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring at BravoCon in November, but she clarified on WWHL that she is not engaged. "I am committed," Thornton emphasized during the interview.

Addressing the reasons behind her separation from Gordon, Thornton acknowledged financial difficulties played a significant role in the challenges they faced. "I think it's just a sequence of events over the past couple of years that put a strain on our marriage," she explained.

Despite their separation, Thornton shared that she and Gordon are successfully "co-parenting very well." The couple shares two children together, son Jeremiah and daughter Juliana, in addition to having a child each from previous relationships.

Thornton denied claims that Gordon was blindsided by their separation and mentioned that he is "very remorseful" for initially making statements to the press suggesting that she married him for his money.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8, which premiered on Nov. 8 on Bravo, is set to delve into the details of Thornton and Gordon's marriage troubles. The announcement of their separation came in September through a statement to People.

"Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs," Thornton had stated at the time. "At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay."

