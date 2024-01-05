Nneka Ihim is just as confused by her drama with Wendy Osefo on The Real Housewives of Potomac as the viewers, and she lived it.

"I don't know that we've heard any explanations from her end," she notes to ET over video chat, attempting to unpack the battle she's found herself in with her fellow Nigerian castmate.

Nneka joined the show at the start of season 8, introduced by way of Ashley Darby to this DMV social circle. Soon after, Nneka confided in Robyn Dixon some behind-the-scenes weirdness: prior to joining the group, and therefore the show, Nneka claims Wendy's family attempted to smear her name, with vague threats communicated via Wendy's sister to her (now-ex) friend, Lebe, who happens to be Nneka's cousin-in-law. Those so-called threats included Wendy's mother allegedly sending Nneka's name to a "shrine," apparently to curse her. Wendy's denied Nneka's version of events, and called the "shrine" story "xenophobic," despite the fact that the women come from the same cultural background.

"I think that's a reach and a stretch," Nneka fires back. "Only thing I've ever done was to repeat a phone call that transpired. None of the views I've stated have been my own. They've just been a repetition of what was said and communicated, as I confronted her about the issue, so I don't know where she would come up with those things. I think it's just an attempt to defame me and discredit me for just simply asking questions about what was said about me."

It's unclear what exactly sending Nneka's name to a shrine entails, though the other women have suggested it involves voodoo or black magic. Wendy, while denying her mother sent Nneka's name to a shrine at all, did point out the existence of shrines in her family's faith, Catholicism, as a way to pray to various saints. In a sneak peek at Sunday's episode, Nneka clocks Wendy dropping that factoid as convenient.

"First you're talking about, 'There is no shrine, my mama didn't say this...' but now there's positive shrines?" she asks in a confessional. "Like? She's just trying to find a way out in case I reveal more than I have revealed."

"You know, there's still a whole half of season left, and I don't wanna ruin anything for you," Nneka teases of the reveals still to come. "I want everyone to just kind of continue to tune in and learn together."

Nneka says she has not heard from Wendy's family as this all plays out on TV ("I don't know them," she notes), but has watched her cousin, Lebe. mourn the loss of her decade-long friendship with Wendy's sister over the ordeal.

"It's all very unfortunate," she shares. "She and I are very close. She's more like my sister, more than a cousin-in-law, and she lost a friendship, a 13-year friendship, by virtue of just being related to me through marriage. So she's hurt, deeply hurt by what has transpired. But she's doing OK."

The majority of the cast seems to believe Nneka, confused by Wendy's reaction to it all. Wendy's claimed to not be close with Lebe, despite including her during a ceremony filmed for the show, celebrating the birth of her daughter, now 4-year-old Kamrynn. The RHOP stars have attempted to diagnose Wendy's problem with Nneka, with Ashley, Robyn and Mia Thornton boiling it to down jealousy and wanting to be the only Nigerian at the proverbial Housewives table.

"That could be true, 100 percent," Nneka weighs in. "It's about the fact that I am here. I exist, and she wasn't happy that I was going to become part of the group, and I I can't explain why. That's her thing."

"Ultimately, I have completely portrayed myself in my true form," she says. "I am here a resident and Potomac proper. I have a great life. I have great friends. I have an amazing husband, and I was rightfully put as part of the group."

With all that said, Nneka is open to friendship with Wendy, though that seems unlikely based on the midseason trailer. In the sneak peek, Wendy storms out of a one-on-one sit-down with Nneka, accusing her of not wanting "peace."

"I definitely always want peace, or at least an opportunity for perspectives to be shared," Nneka muses. "Then we can reach a place of understanding of each other's point of view."

"It's unfortunate that this has transpired, and I definitely want peace with her," she adds, "and if I have issues with anyone else, I'm always open to reconciling and having a meeting of the minds there."

While it's made for an odd entrée to the group, Nneka has "no regrets" about bringing it all up on camera, as it was the truth of her life at the time. Now, Nneka says she has "moved on" from the drama.

"I'm on a completely different page, doing completely different things and living my fabulous life," she quips. "I have no issue with anyone. I'm just doing my thing."

It seems the ball is in Wendy's court when it comes to moving toward any sort of friendship with Nneka, a conversation that will most definitely play out at the soon-to-film all-cast reunion. Nneka's No. 1 question for the big day is to get clarity on Wendy labeling her a "crackhead" during a heated discussion over the shrine saga.

"How did I become a crackhead If I've never used crack?" she asks. "I just would like to know more about these things. I would love some answers on that."

Surprisingly, though, Nneka says it isn't Wendy who will have the most to answer for at reunion. She gives that honor to Candiace Dillard Bassett, who admitted to ET in December that she consciously took a step back from speaking up in season 8.

"She's having a really difficult time with her relationship with Robyn, and there's some people that have a lot of questions," Nneka reflects. "They want to know where the root of those issues are, and what we can do to move forward. So I think Candiace may have quite a bit to explain."

Nneka says she's not sweating the reunion (other than warnings from her cast that the hours-long taping can feel like going to "war") because she's found real friendship with all of the women, save for Wendy. She's excited for more of those bonds to shine through in the second half of the season, with promises the group feels more cohesive moving forward.

"In true Housewives fashion, there's always ongoing issues," she clarifies. "I think there are some divisions, but a majority of us are loving each other, supporting each other, having good times together and others are working things out, but you guys will see how that pans out."

She's also ready to showcase more of her personal life in what's still to air, including her journey toward motherhood. Viewers have already gotten tastes of Nneka and her husband, Ikenna "Ike" Ihim, exploring fertility options.

"When I finished filming, I kind of paused for a second, I was like, 'Did I share too much?'" she teases. "We're a newlywed couple and we're embarking on the whole process of expanding our family. I just wasn't sure if I was exposing too much, and if people would have an opinion on our way of doing things, and trying to conceive, our fertility journey."

She won't spill any updates on the parenthood front, offering only a "stay tuned" to what's still to come. She also previews a look inside her family and business life. She's an attorney with a variety of side hustles, including a line of wines and a dating app.

"It's been really great, because my husband is incredibly supportive," she says. "He's been supportive of me doing the show. He's been supportive of whatever avenues I wanted to take."

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes stream next day on Peacock.

