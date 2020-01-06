Ricky Gervais is so happy his Golden Globes hosting duties are over!

One day after playing master of ceremonies at the annual awards show for the fifth time, the 58-year-old comedian pledged on Twitter that it's "never gonna happen" again.

"Thanks for all your amazing comments about my Golden Globes monologue," he tweeted. "Best reaction ever and that means a lot to me."

"I had a blast but thank f**k it's over, so I can get back to my real job of editing #AfterLife2 and touring #SuperNature," he continued. "Make Jokes, Not War."

Gervais then retweeted a news article that said "viewers want Ricky Gervais to host 'every year,'" to which he responded, "Never gonna happen" with the crying laughing emoji.

In case you missed it, Gervais kicked off Sunday's show at The Beverly Hilton with a shocking, crude monologue that poked fun at everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio (for notoriously dating young models, like current girlfriend Camila Morrone) to Judi Dench (for being a part of the box-office failure, Cats).

"It's the last time," Gervais reminded the audience, who appeared horrified at some of his digs. "Who cares?"

Watch below:

