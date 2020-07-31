Rihanna's Fenty Skin, a new skincare line from the musician and beauty mogul, is available now!

Fenty fanatics of all skin tones and skin types will be able to prep their face with the new skin line before using Fenty Beauty makeup products, like the popular Match Stix and Gloss Bomb, with RiRi-approved skincare. Great skin + Rihanna? A win-win!

The beauty mogul details what Fenty Skin is all about in a video for the brand's YouTube channel. The formulations are clean and vegan, made with natural ingredients such as Barbados cherry, Kalahari melon and fig, combined with skincare essentials like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. Fenty Skin is also committed to minimizing wasteful packaging and using recyclable materials. The brand will also offer refill options.

Below are the products to add to your flawless skincare routine.

The Products

Fenty Skin

Step 1 is Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser ($25), a 2-in-1 makeup remover and cleanser with a "creamy feel-good formula," made with Barbados cherry and more antioxidant-packed ingredients.

Step 2 is Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner-Serum ($28), an alcohol-free, 2-in-1 toner-serum that targets dark spots while brightening, smoothing and reducing shine.

Step 3 is Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen ($35), a lightweight 2-in-1 sunscreen and moisturizer combo that features SPF 30 protection. The best part? It's coral reef–friendly.

The Fenty Skin Start'rs collection has already sold out, and other products are going fast, so shop now!

Fenty Skin is aiming to become "the new culture of skincare," and the trailblazer spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on all things Fenty Skin on Wednesday ahead of the launch. Rihanna expressed inclusivity has naturally been a priority for her since she was young, taking inspiration from her mom.

"Being inclusive for me always came second nature," Rihanna told ET via video chat. "Growing up in my household, I've always looked up to my mom as my beauty inspiration. I wanted to do everything that she did, but it didn't come as like a surprise or we needed to crack the code on makeup to me when I was making foundations or including shade ranges like hers 'cause I've always seen that, so I've applied that to everything that I've done."

Rihanna launched her makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, in 2017, which became an instant hit with its trend-setting, innovative products and expansive range of foundation shades for all skin tones. The megastar also has a lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, featured in a glitzy, star-studded fashion show last fall.

"I see how women become so emotionally invested and they feel represented," she continued. "They feel like they can see themselves on the shelves, on the campaigns and even in sizes in my lingerie line, so with skincare we're going to do the same thing. We want these products to work for all skin types and of course all skin tones."

Being a gender neutral line, Fenty Skin's campaign features A$AP Rocky and Lil Nas X to show that skincare isn't only for women. Rihanna also appointed esthetician Sean Garrette as the Fenty Skin Ambassador.

"I wanted men to be represented because this skincare line is gender neutral," she said. "I want it to be for everyone. Men get scared to use 'skincare.' They think it's like a 'feminine' thing. They think it's just for girls. I don't like that idea 'cause we all have skin. We all wear skin, so I needed that male representation in the campaign."

Rihanna brought her own knowledge and experience when developing the Fenty Skin products. The star said she previously suffered unwanted results from harsh products and treatments she has used in the past, which have even left her skin bleached or blotchy. She worked to make sure Fenty Skin is simple, easy-to-use and kind to the skin.

"This is a newborn baby in the skincare industry and so I am going to approach it with a new eye, my eye, but also I want these things to be different from everything that's on the market," she said. "I want it to be simple. I want it to be accessible, but still with the high level of ingredients that some of these other brands do, but they're so expensive. I realized that you can actually make the best product and it does not have to be inaccessible."

"You give them what they need at first, three simple steps, and from there we take them on a journey throughout their skincare," she added. The collection is built on three-step multitasking products, called the Fenty Skin Start'rs -- Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser, Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum and Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer + SPF. Just like her mission for Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin offers accessible, effective products that work for all skin types and skin tones.

