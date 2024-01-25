Robert De Niro's newborn daughter brings tears to his eyes!

The Killers of the Flower Moon star sat down for an interview with AARP Magazine, and discussed the newest chapter of his personal life.

"I'm an 80-year-old dad and it's great," he says. "Everything that I'm consumed with or worried about or this or that, just goes away when I look at her," he adds as he wipes tears from his eyes while discussing the "wonderous" moment.

De Niro and his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, welcomed their first child together (and his seventh) in May. The happy couple's baby girl, named Gia, made her television debut in July on CBS Mornings.

De Niro shares his adult children, Drena, 52, and Raphael, 47, with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, as well as 28-year-old twin sons, Aaron and Julian, with former girlfriend Toukie Smith. He also shares son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 12, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

According to De Niro, his baby girl shares a very sweet trait with her big sister, Helen.

"She has a very sweet kind of way of looking at you and just taking you in," he tells AARP. "My other daughter Helen had that too. Just look at you and take it in. So, I don't know where it's going to go with her later when she's older, but she's thinking and she's observing everything and watching."

He adds, "It's really interesting. I want to be around for as long as I can to enjoy it. Enjoy her."

The Raging Bull star's latest comments about Gia follow the praise he gave Chen when speaking about raising their baby girl together.

In October, De Niro told The Guardian that raising a child "doesn't get easier," but his partner makes things easier.

"You never know what's going to happen," De Niro said of being a parent. "They surprise you."

"It is what it is. It’s OK. I mean, I don’t do the heavy lifting," De Niro admitted. "I'm there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important."

The two-time Oscar winner admitted that he still loves fatherhood.

"Of course I do... [I enjoy] all of it!" he noted. "With a baby it's different to with my 11-year-old. My adult children. My grandchildren. It's all different."

