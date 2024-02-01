Robin Roberts is delving into various aspects of her life, including her latest project, The Harlem Hellfighters, and providing a health update on her wife, Amber Laign.

The Good Morning America co-anchor, who serves as the executive producer of the documentary, tells ET that her inspiration for the project came from her deep military roots.

"I am a proud military brat," she explained. "My father served in the military for 35 years, retiring as a full colonel in the United States Air Force."

After completing a documentary about the Tuskegee Airmen, Roberts became aware of the Harlem Hellfighters and felt compelled to bring their incredibly valiant story from World War I to light, as it had previously gone untold.

Roberts also opened up about her personal life. The journalist, who recently tied the knot with Laign after nearly 20 years together, shared her experience of newlywed bliss.

"We've been together almost 19 years as a couple, and we truly feel like newlyweds. Love it, I wish someone had told us earlier how great married life is," Roberts said.

Roberts also provided a positive update on Laign's health, revealing, "She is doing extremely well. The cancer is at bay, she's recovering well and ready to move on to the next stage."

Laign had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021, and after facing complications during chemotherapy, she completed radiation treatment in July.

The conversation took a more emotional turn as Roberts discussed her interview with Michael Strahan and his 19-year-old daughter, Isabella, who is currently battling a brain tumor. Strahan and Isabella shared their journey in a joint interview with Roberts on GMA.

"I was honored that they asked me to be the one to sit down," Roberts expressed. "For Isabella to have the strength and courage to come on national television and share her story in the hopes of helping others, making her message -- it was quite emotional to sit across from her, to see Michael, and just really grateful for the outpouring of support and love for her and for Michael."

The Harlem Hellfighters, premiering Feb. 4 on History Channel, explores the inspiring story of the 15th New York National Guard Regiment, later serving in the 369th Infantry during World War I, despite facing racism and adversity at home.

